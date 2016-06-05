Diamondbacks pin rare loss on Cubs' Arrieta

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta used the words "strange" and "weird" to describe his first loss in 25 starts.

The right-hander struck out a season-high 12 and issued just one walk, but he gave up

three runs and a season-worst nine hits while throwing 108 pitches in five innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 3-2 on Sunday.

"It was a good run," Arrieta said.

Arrieta (9-1) last lost July 25, 2015, when Cole Hamels threw a no­hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Cubs.

"They had a pretty good approach," Arrieta said of the Diamondbacks. "They

made me show I have the ability to throw strikes or get in the strike zone early with the intent to get in some hitter-friendly counts.

"Pitch count got up. It was just a strange day overall. Everything they put in play seemed to be a base hit."

Arrieta had won 20 straight decisions for a franchise record, tying the third most in baseball since 1913. The Cubs lost for the first time in 24 starts by Arrieta on Tuesday when they fell 5­0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner was also trying to reach 10 wins faster than anyone in team history since Grover Alexander in 1920.

With a 39-16 record -- the best in the majors -- the Cubs missed out on a three-game sweep and had their winning streak halted at four games while finishing the homestand 8-2.

"I like the fact we're upset we lost," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "An 8-2 homestand, I think we'll take that for the rest of the summer."

Arizona won for just the fourth time in 13 games. The Diamondbacks (25-34) ended a five-game skid at Wrigley Field.

"To just get three runs off a guy and feel good about yourself shows how good he is," Diamonbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (3­5) allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings.

"Patrick Corbin was as good as he could be," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead with three straight hits in the second inning. Chris Herrmann and Chris Owings singled before Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run double. Arrieta then struck out three straight.

"The double to Tomas, it was 96 (mph) with some sink off the plate in," Arrieta said. "He did a good job of keeping his hands in and putting a good swing on it."

After the Diamondbacks were unable to turn a double play, Arrieta's RBI double cut Arizona's lead in half in the bottom of the second.

Arrieta just missed a home run, as center fielder Michael Bourn couldn't hold onto the ball at the wall.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 3­1 with four consecutive singles --

including Goldschmidt's RBI single -- in the fifth. Herrmann reached on an infield single, but a baserunning mistake ended the inning when the lead runner was tagged out between third and home.

"A ton of strikeouts and then the batting average with balls in play

was extremely high, just a weird day," Arrieta said.

Chicago's Javier Baez hit his fourth home run of the season to cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth.

Brad Ziegler walked one in the ninth before securing his 11th save of the season.

"I was joking around in about the fifth inning. It's a tribute to Muhammad Ali. We did the rope-a-dope, making him throw so many pitches, even if most of them were strikeouts," Hale said. "We did battle early, got his pitch count pretty high."

NOTES: Cubs manager John Maddon was ejected in the seventh inning for questioning a check­swing call during 1B Paul Goldschmidt's at-bat. Goldschmidt drew a walk. ... Arizona OF David Peralta (right wrist inflammation) is expected to rejoin the team on Monday in Phoenix. He was scheduled to play his final rehab game on Sunday with Triple-A Reno. "The plan is we'd like to have him back for tomorrow, but if he needs a day or two more, we're good with that too," Hale said. Peralta went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, retroactive to May 9. ... Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller (sprained right index finger) threw five scoreless innings at extended spring training on Saturday during his rehab. Miller will make at least one more rehab start with one of the Diamondbacks' minor league teams before he is activated, Hale said. Miller went on the 15-day DL on May 27, retroactive to May 25. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo and RF Jason Heyward were out of the lineup for rest Sunday. Rizzo walked as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Kris Bryant started at first base and Matt Szczur in right field.