Bolsinger gets first MLB win, D-backs top Cubs

CHICAGO -- Mike Bolsinger confessed to some nerves while pitching in front of family and friends at Wrigley Field for the first time on Thursday.

The Chicago native allowed three base runners and one run in the first inning but then settled down and helped lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs for his first major league win.

“I did have a little bit more nerves being closer to home,” said Bolsinger, a rookie right-hander who grew up about eight miles west of Wrigley Field. “Every once in a while I’d look over and see my family and friends cheering me on. ... Some of those people haven’t seen me since I was waist-high on them.”

Bolsinger (1-1) allowed just four hits while striking out seven in his second career start as the Diamondbacks won their second straight and earned a series split with the Cubs.

”He set the tone for us,“ said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson. ”It was what we needed -- almost seven innings. ... He threw the ball good, had better control of his breaking ball and spotted the ball in and out.

“It was his third appearance and I think he’s a lot more confident and has integrated in with his teammates. He came out and executed like he did in the minor leagues.”

Diamondbacks leadoff batter Gerardo Parra was 2-for-3, reached base three times and scored twice. Catcher Miguel Montero was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Montero opened Diamondbacks scoring in the first with a two-out double that scored right fielder Gerardo Parra from second. The Cubs replied with a single run in their half of the inning as leadoff batter Emilio Bonifacio doubled and scored on an error by DIamondbacks left fielder Roger Kieschnick.

The Diamondbacks reclaimed the lead with a pair of second-inning runs. Center fielder Tony Campana doubled home shortstop Cliff Pennington with none out. Campana then bolted for third on a throwing error by Cubs left fielder Ryan Kalish and the scored for a 3-1 lead on Bolsinger’s single to left.

Cubs starting pitcher Edwin Jackson led off the fifth with a bloop double into short left that dropped near the line. He reached third on Bonifacio’s grounder to second but was stranded when second baseman Luis Valbuena struck out and first baseman Anthony Rizzo grounded to the pitcher.

“He kept us in the ballgame,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said of Jackson. “He didn’t have his best stuff today so he really had to work and he really brought it out and gave us a chance.”

Jackson (1-2) was lifted for a pinch hitter after seven innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, struck out four and walked a pair.

“Early in the game I felt like I was rushing a little bit,” Jackson said. “One of the things when you don’t feel like you have your best stuff so you try to make it happen. I just had to take a step back and slow the game down and let it come to me.”

The Diamondbacks pulled Bolsinger with two out in the seventh and catcher Welington Castillo on second. Left-hander Oliver Perez got Bonifacio to fly to right to close the inning.

Right-handed reliever Addison Reed worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

The Diamondbacks made it 5-2 in the eighth off Cubs right-hander Jose Veras. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt doubled to left to score Parra. Goldschmidt scored on Montero’s one-out single to right.

Rizzo got one run back with a solo home run -- his third of the season -- to right with one out in the eighth off Perez.

Bonifacio led Cubs batters, going 2-for-4 with one run scored.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks placed OF and National League home run co-leader Mark Trumbo on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday with a stress fracture in his left foot. Trumbo, who has seven home runs, was injured on Monday. ... OF Roger Kieschnick was in turn called up from Triple-A Reno and was placed in Thursday’s starting lineup. The 27-year-old Kienschnick was batting .281 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 18 games with Reno. ... The Diamondbacks will send RHP Josh Collmenter (0-2, 4.50 ERA) against against Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.74 ERA) in Friday’s opener of a three-game series at home where they are 1-11. ... The Cubs placed RF Justin Ruggiano on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain after he suffered the injury late in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. The Cubs also optioned RHP Blake Parker to Triple-A Iowa. ... In corresponding moves, the Cubs recalled LHP Zac Rosscup and RHP Neil Ramirez from Triple-A Iowa. Rosscup, 25, joins the Cubs for the second time this season after serving as 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Ramirez, 24, makes his first appearance on a major league roster. He had no record and a 7.71 era in six relief appearances for Iowa. ... The Cubs open a three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as RHP Carlos Villanueva (1-4, 10.93 ERA) goes against ex-Cub and RHP Matt Garza (0-2, 4.50 ERA) on Friday at Miller Park.