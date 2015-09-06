Bryant blast leads Cubs over D-backs

CHICAGO -- If it didn’t have a protective netting in front of it, the giant new video screen in the left-field bleachers at would have lost a lot of pixels Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

And if the screen itself weren’t installed during the offseason, the ball hit by Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in the fifth inning of Chicago’s 6-4 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks might’ve sailed over Waveland Ave.

Either way, it was Chicago’s first hit off Arizona starter Rubby De La Rosa, the longest hit in the major leagues this season (estimated at 495 feet) and the first of three homers hit by the Cubs in a game that completed a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks (65-72).

“I didn’t get a chance to play here without the scoreboard, but it would’ve been cool to see where it went in the street or whatever,” said Bryant, who went 1-for-3. “The renovations are cool. I‘m enjoying the whole scoreboard thing, but I think it would be cool to get one (onto Waveland). I guess you could hit one to the left of the scoreboard, so hopefully one day I can do that.”

Based on his rookie season, the odds are probably good of that happening at some point and probably happening a number of times in his career. Bryant now has 23 homers, tied for second in franchise history for a rookie, and he’s tied with Billy Williams and Geovany Soto for most RBIs in a rookie season (86).

“It’s pretty cool to be mentioned in the same sentence as those guys,” Bryant said. “It’s not a goal of mine at all, but it’s a huge honor.”

Chicago (78-57) also got a big grand slam by catcher Miguel Montero and solo homer by pinch-hitter Jonathan Herrera on a hot, humid day that was perfect for hitting home runs.

Montero, who went 2-for-3, and Herrera provided all the runs in the Cubs’ five-run sixth inning that broke the game open their favor. Right-hander Justin Grimm (3-4) was credited with the win after throwing a scoreless inning in relief of starter Kyle Hendricks.

De La Rosa (12-7) took the loss for Arizona, which got home runs from former Cubs catcher Welington Castillo (3-for-4, two RBIs) and shortstop Nick Ahmed (1-for-4, 2 RBIs).

De La Rose went five-plus innings and allowed three earned runs, including the blast by Bryant that tied it 1-1. The Cubs also loaded the bases with one out that inning, but the Diamondbacks’ right-hander struck out Dexter Fowler and Austin Jackson to escape without more damage.

He wasn’t as fortunate in the sixth, when Arizona manager Chip Hale pulled him after a lead-off single by Chris Coghlan and a walk issued to Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs’ first baseman.

Right-hander Enrique Burgos took over and walked Bryant to load the bases before he, too, was yanked by Hale. Left-hander Matt Reynolds faced Montero, a left-handed hitter, and the former Diamondbacks’ catcher launched his 15th homer of the season to clear the bases for a 5-1 lead and his third career grand slam.

“It’s a really hot, humid day today,” Hale said. “I love to see Burgos in (that) situation. That’s why these kids are up here. Throw them in the fire, and some day it’s not going to work out like today.”

Herrera’s homer that inning came off right-hander Silvino Bracho for a 6-1 lead.

That was all the Cubs needed offensively, despite the Diamondbacks getting three runs in the ninth off the homers by Castillo and Ahmed. Along with Grimm’s scoreless frame, they got a scoreless outing by Fernando Rodney before Trevor Cahill and Pedro Strop combined to allow three runs before Strop got the final out.

“(We played) a good team, and that Cubs team is good,” Hale said. “They’re feeling it. They keep playing hard and good things are starting to happen for them as an organization, and I truly believe that’s what’s going to happen with us.”

NOTES: Arizona manager Chip Hale is hopeful that INF Aaron Hill (hamstring) will be able to run close to full speed and start in a game by Wednesday. Hale said Hill could probably pinch hit right now, but running is still an issue. ... Hale said RHP Zack Godley is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. After that start, it’s likely RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) will be back on the active roster, which could prompt a six-man rotation or somebody to get skipped. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the only starting pitcher he is monitoring for innings this season is RHP Jake Arrieta, who has thrown a career-high 191 innings already. ... Maddon said he’s still unsure whether rookie C/OF Kyle Schwarber (mild rib strain) will be healthy enough to play Monday at the St. Louis Cardinals.