Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Adrian Gonzalez and the Los Angeles Dodgers look to further their early-season torment of Arizona when the Diamondbacks visit Southern California for Friday’s opener of a three-game series. Gonzalez is 8-for-18 with three homers, two doubles and 11 RBIs against Arizona this season as Los Angeles has won all five meetings. The Dodgers began their dominance with two victories in the season-opening series in Australia and continued it with three victories in Phoenix last weekend.

The Diamondbacks have lost 12 of their last 15 against the Dodgers dating back to last season and have been outscored 32-17 in this season’s five meetings. Arizona is coming off a six-game winless homestand and has the worst record in the majors at 4-14. Los Angeles hopes to have shortstop Hanley Ramirez back in the lineup after he missed Thursday’s 2-1 victory over San Francisco due to being hit by a pitch on his left hand the previous night.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (2-2, 5.04 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (3-0, 2.76)

Miley is 0-2 against the Dodgers this season, losing the season-opening game in Australia and also taking the defeat in Phoenix last Saturday. He has allowed eight runs in 10 innings against Los Angeles as his career numbers have dipped to 3-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Dodgers. Miley defeated San Francisco and Colorado in between the two losses to Los Angeles.

Greinke was matched up against Miley in the 8-5 victory last Saturday and allowed one run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to record the victory. He has struck out eight in each of his past two starts and has fanned 21 against just two walks in 16 1/3 innings. Greinke is 3-3 with a 4.96 ERA in nine career starts against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Giants on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

2. Arizona 3B Eric Chavez is 1-for-14 against Greinke and CF Tony Campana is 2-for-10 with six strikeouts.

3. Dodgers CF Matt Kemp is 5-for-15 with two homers against Miley and RF Yasiel Puig is 4-for-10.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3