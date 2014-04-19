Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks finally figured out how to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, it just took a few extra innings. The Diamondbacks will attempt to improve to 2-5 against their division rivals on the season when they visit the Dodgers again Saturday. Arizona improved to 5-14 and snapped a six-game skid with Friday’s 4-2 triumph in 12 innings, matching the fewest runs the team has allowed in a game this season.

The Dodgers took two in Australia from the Diamondbacks to begin the regular season and pounded out a total of 22 runs in three games to earn a three-game sweep at Arizona last weekend. That was the beginning of a disastrous six-game homestand in which the Diamondbacks allowed a total of 43 runs in dropping all six contests. Arizona is making some changes to its rotation beginning with Saturday’s contest, when rookie Mike Bolsinger will get his first chance to impress the front office.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (2-0, 2.04)

Bolsinger will be making his first major-league start in place of Trevor Cahill, who went 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in his first four outings. The 26-year-old Bolsinger made one appearance in relief against the New York Mets on Monday and allowed two runs on six hits in three innings. The McKinney, Texas, native won both of his starts for Triple-A Reno before being recalled, surrendering a total of two runs in 12 2/3 innings.

Haren, who enjoyed two of his best full seasons as a member of the Diamondbacks in 2008 and 2009, is off to a strong start in his first campaign with the Dodgers. The 33-year-old suffered through his worst outing Sunday at Arizona, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, but still ended up with the win. Haren surrendered a home run to Eric Chavez in that start and has struggled against his former Oakland Athletics teammate (4-for-12 with a home run and two doubles) in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF Cody Ross (hip) returned to the lineup Friday for the first time since last August and went 0-for-5.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Cahill got a chance out of the bullpen in the 12th inning Friday and earned the save with a perfect frame.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 4