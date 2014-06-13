Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hard to figure out all season, and their record at home only adds to the mystery. Los Angeles is 13-19 at Dodger Stadium heading into a six-game homestand that begins Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who remain mired in last place in the National League West. “Up to this point, we haven’t been able to make hay at home,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “That’s the thing for us that has to change. We have to play better at home.”

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson reported Thursday that left fielder Mark Trumbo (foot) will not return for another 4-to-5 weeks, which means rookies David Peralta and Ender Inciarte will continue to see regular playing time. Peralta has 16 hits in his first 43 at-bats while Inciarte has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez is expected to miss his second straight game Friday with a sore right shoulder, but is hoping to return to the starting lineup Saturday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (5-0, 3.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 3.17)

Anderson on Sunday became the third pitcher since 1998 to win his first five major league starts Sunday, when he held Atlanta to two runs while striking out eight over seven innings. The 26-year-old is facing the Dodgers for the second time in less than a month after yielding five runs over 5 1/3 innings in Arizona’s 18-7 win May 17. Anderson, who was recalled from Double-A Mobile on May 11, brings a 22-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio into Friday’s contest.

Kershaw had one of the worst outings of his career against the Diamondbacks on May 17, when he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings. The two-time Cy Young award winner has been outstanding in four starts since, posting a 2.08 ERA with 36 strikeouts and four walks over 26 innings. Cody Ross is 8-for-23 against Kershaw, who is 8-7 with a 2.69 ERA in 19 career starts against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is hitting .367 in 11 games against the Dodgers this season.

2. Dodgers C A.J. Ellis (ankle) is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to Friday’s game.

3. Arizona claimed C Jordan Pacheco off waivers from Colorado and designated 1B Nick Evans for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 1