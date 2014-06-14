Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

With Yasiel Puig mired in a 5-for-31 slump, the Los Angeles Dodgers could use a boost from Matt Kemp as they head into Saturday’s matchup with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Kemp homered for the first time in 26 games on Friday to help the Dodgers capture the series opener 4-3, and he appears primed to emerge from a season-long fog that’s left him batting .259 with six homers and 21 RBIs through 59 games. “I think he’s going to hit,” manager Don Mattingly told MLB.com. “I just know the ability’s there.”

While Los Angeles has won five of its last eight, the injury-riddled Diamondbacks have dropped three in a row. Arizona, which saw outfielder A.J. Pollock land on the disabled list last week with a broken right hand, placed rookie outfielder Ender Inciarte on the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday and recalled outfielder Tony Campana from Triple-A Reno. Los Angeles’ medical report cleared up a bit Friday when catcher A.J. Ellis (ankle) was activated from the disabled list and shortstop Hanley Ramirez returned after missing two games with a sore right shoulder.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (4-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (6-4, 3.49)

Collmenter has been a solid addition to the beleaguered Arizona starting rotation while going 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA over his last five outings. “He’s been great for us,” manager Kirk Gibson told FOX Sports Arizona. “He’s given us a chance to win almost every time we put him out there.” Ellis is 3-for-8 with two homers against the 28-year-old, who has gone 4-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 14 career games (six starts) against the Dodgers.

Haren earned his first win since May 12 on Monday, holding Cincinnati to two runs over 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old is hoping the win marks a turning point in the season after he went 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA in six May starts. Aaron Hill is 9-for-28 with a home run against Haren, who is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Diamondbacks, including 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won nine of its last 12 games against the Diamondbacks.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-23 with two homers during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Dodgers are 1-25 when trailing after six innings.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 5