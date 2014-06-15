Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look for their first three-game sweep since May 1 on Sunday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost four in a row. The Dodgers have won five of seven to climb within 6 1/2 games of first-place San Francisco in the National League West, and they appear primed for a lengthy winning streak. Matt Kemp has five hits in his last three games, Adrian Gonzalez has emerged from an extended slump and Kenley Jansen has converted his last 15 save opportunities.

Arizona third baseman Martin Prado recorded his 1,000th career hit in Saturday’s 6-4 loss, but his ninth-inning homer and Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run blast were the lone highlights for the Diamondbacks. Didi Gregorius started at shortstop in place of Chris Owings, who was hitting .296 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over his last 13 games and entered the contest with a history of success against Dodgers starter Dan Haren. Gregorius, who is 8-for-27 with two homers since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 3, has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (6-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (4-3, 2.35)

Arroyo has been dealing with a sore elbow in recent weeks, but it hasn’t kept him from pitching at least six innings in each of his last nine starts. “Physically I don’t feel so good, but my ball is moving and I’m keeping hitters off balance,” Arroyo told MLB.com after he threw seven innings of one-run ball against Houston on Tuesday. “It’s just the way it is. I’m just grinding.” Kemp is 11-for-26 with two homers against Arroyo, who is 5-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 career games (15 starts) against the Dodgers.

Beckett has yielded two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, including six shutout innings against Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 34-year-old, who threw his first career no-hitter against Philadelphia on May 25, ranks among the top five in the National League in ERA (2.35) and opponents batting average (.205). Beckett has gone 2-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 10 career starts against Arizona, and Aaron Hill is 15-for-40 with a home run against the three-time All-Star.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won 10 of 13 meetings against Arizona this season.

2. Arizona LHP Joe Thatcher has not allowed an earned run in 36 consecutive appearances against the Dodgers covering 21 2/3 innings.

3. Dodgers INF Justin Turner missed Saturday’s game with a strained calf and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2