Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been out of playoff contention for months, but they’ll be a key factor in the National League West race over the next week. Arizona begins a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday before visiting second-place San Francisco for three games starting Monday. The Dodgers, who have won 12 of their first 16 meetings with Arizona, lead the Giants by two games with 22 remaining for both teams.

Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp has turned around his season with a strong second half, but Yasiel Puig and Dee Gordon remain mired in lengthy slumps. Puig has two homers since May 28 and could begin losing playing time to top prospect Joc Pederson in center field, while Gordon has struck out 28 times with one walk since July 26. Arizona is set to play the spoiler’s role over the next week with Aaron Hill starting at third base while the team gives Chris Owings an extended look at second.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-9, 4.46 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Dan Haren (11-10, 4.27)

Nuno is 0-4 in 10 starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees, but the 27-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of those outings. “He’s been good the whole time he’s been here,” manager Kirk Gibson told reporters. “We have not scored for him.” The San Diego native, who is facing the Dodgers for the first time, owns a 2.25 ERA with a 25-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last four starts.

Haren is pitching on two extra days of rest after turning in consecutive quality starts against San Diego and the New York Mets. The 33-year-old, who pitched for Arizona from 2008-10, has gone 3-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks this season. Hill is 10-for-31 with one home run against Haren, who has recorded double-digit wins in 10 straight seasons since 2005.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 1-50 when trailing after seven innings.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is 13-for-36 against the Dodgers this season.

3. Los Angeles RHP Josh Beckett is expected to miss the rest of the season with a left hip impingement.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3