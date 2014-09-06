FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
September 7, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to continue their season-long dominance of Arizona when they host the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Los Angeles produced a 2-1 win in the series opener to improve to 13-4 against Arizona and maintain its two-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. Friday marked the sixth time the Dodgers held Arizona to one or no runs in what has been a highly disappointing season for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona general manager Kevin Towers was fired prior to Friday’s game with the Diamondbacks possessing the third-worst record in baseball. Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is in a deep slump in which he is 4-for-39 over his last 11 games and he hasn’t homered since July 31st. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday after being hitless in 19 at-bats over a five-game span.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (8-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-6, 3.18)

Anderson snapped a three-start winless stretch by beating Colorado in his last turn and allowed one run and five runs in six innings. The effort marked a sharp turnaround from his previous two starts, in which he allowed 10 earned runs and 12 hits in seven innings. Anderson is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season.

Ryu was sharp in beating San Diego last Sunday after being sidelined for 2 1/2 weeks. He gave up one run and four hits against the Padres and has won five of his past six decisions. Ryu is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Mark Trumbo is in the midst of a 24-game homerless drought.

2. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp homered in Friday’s game and has 11 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler will undergo season-ending knee surgery Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 1

