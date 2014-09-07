Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Zack Greinke has dominated Arizona hitters this season and the Los Angeles hurler will try to do so again when the Dodgers close a four-game set against the visiting Diamondbacks on Sunday. Greinke is 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA in three starts against Arizona this season and has 22 strikeouts against just four walks in 19 1/3 innings. Arizona starter Trevor Cahill has struggled against the Dodgers this season, going 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA in five appearances (three starts).

Los Angeles, which leads San Francisco by two games in the National League West, struck for three eighth-inning runs to post a 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Dee Gordon delivered the tiebreaking single, Hanley Ramirez followed with a two-run double and Adrian Gonzalez contributed a two-run homer as the Dodgers improved to 14-4 against Arizona this season. The Diamondbacks have lost eight of their last 12 games and have scored two or fewer runs in each of their last six defeats.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (3-10, 5.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (13-8, 2.72)

Cahill lost to San Diego in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. He was roughed by the Dodgers in his previous turn when he allowed eight runs (six earned) and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Despite his poor season against Los Angeles, Cahill is 6-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 career appearances (13 starts) against the Dodgers.

Greinke gave up just one run and four hits in eight innings in a no-decision against San Diego in his last turn. He had this start pushed back a day as the Dodgers continue to be careful with his elbow. Greinke is 4-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 11 career outings against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Nolan Reimold doubled in the ninth inning Saturday to end a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig, who is mired in a 4-for-39 slump over his last 11 games, sat out Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

3. Arizona C Miguel Montero is 6-for-21 with two homers against Greinke, while INF Cliff Pennington is hitless in 11 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0