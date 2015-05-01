Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped only two of their seven series in April and already got payback for one of them with their most recent effort. The Dodgers look to avenge their other series loss starting on Friday when they host the first of three games against the resurgent Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles totaled six runs while getting swept in San Francisco last week, but doubled up the Giants 16-8 to take two of three to begin its six-game homestand after Wednesday’s 7-3 victory. The Dodgers, who lead the majors with 32 home runs after hitting 134 last season, belted four in the first three innings against the defending World Series champions in the rubber match. Arizona, which went 4-15 against Los Angeles in 2014, won two of three at home against the Dodgers in the first week of the season after Paul Goldschmidt went 4-for-12 with two homers and six RBIs in the series. The two-time All-Star slugger continued to have his way against National League West opponents, posting three consecutive three-hit games for the first time in his career against Colorado as the Diamondbacks took of three at home versus the Rockies.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (2-1, 4.68 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (0-0 0.00)

De La Rosa enjoyed his best outing of the year in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh but did not factor into the decision despite yielding one run on four hits while striking out eight over seven innings. The 26-year-old former Dodger did not give up a walk or a homer for the first time this season and has struck out 25 over as many innings. De La Rosa will square off versus Los Angeles for the first time and has struggled against Howie Kendrick (5-for-9 with a home run), one of only two current Dodgers he has faced.

With Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder) out indefinitely and Brandon McCarthy (elbow) out for the season, Frias will get a shot to prove he belongs in the Dodgers’ rotation. The 25-year-old Dominican made his first two career starts in September last season, throwing six scoreless frames versus Washington before getting pounded for eight runs in two-thirds of an inning in Colorado. Frias has held his own in two relief appearances thus far, even picking up a win on Monday after firing 1 1/3 scoreless innings versus the Giants.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have posted a 2.89 ERA while going 10-2 in Los Angeles this season – the second-best home record in the majors (New York Mets)

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is batting .517 during an eight-game hitting streak against the Dodgers.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick (.352) and Goldschmidt (.330) rank first and second in the majors, respectively, in batting average among active major-league hitters in Dodger Stadium.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4