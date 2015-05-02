Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly opted to replace the struggling Jimmy Rollins atop the batting order with Joc Pederson for the first time two games ago and the 23-year-old rookie has delivered in a big way twice. After clubbing his first career grand slam Friday, Pederson will attempt to homer for the third straight game Saturday when the Dodgers continue their three-game home set with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carlos Frias was dominant in a spot start over 5 1/3 innings while Andre Ethier and Justin Turner each contributed solo shots in Los Angeles’ series-opening 8-0 victory to increase its league-high home run total to 35. Although Rollins continued to struggle (4-for-36 over his last 10 games), Pederson capped a five-run second inning with his bases-loaded blast to help the Dodgers improve to 11-2 at home. The Diamondbacks, who have dropped 10 of their last 13 in Los Angeles, hope to rediscover the offensive form that allowed them to score 21 runs over their previous two contests. Paul Goldschmidt had two of Arizona’s five hits on Friday and is 11-for-18 over his last four games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 5.24 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Scott Baker (0-1, 3.86)

Hellickson followed up his best effort of the season in a April 19 win at San Francisco with his third rocky outing in four tries Sunday, giving up four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings in an 8-0 loss versus Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old Iowa native lost his only career turn against the Dodgers in 2013 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, but has yielded only one homer despite facing 104 batters this season. Hellickson has held up well in his career against Adrian Gonzalez (3-for-19, two home runs) and Howie Kendrick (1-for-9).

Pitching for his third team in as many years, Baker took the loss Sunday in his team debut, permitting three runs on four hits and a pair of walks in seven frames during a 3-1 defeat in San Diego. The Oklahoma State alum will likely remain in the rotation after his solid first turn due to injuries to Brandon McCarthy (elbow) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder). Baker hasn’t pitched versus the Diamondbacks since his final season with the Minnesota Twins in 2011 and is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 13-0 when scoring four or more runs, but 1-8 when scoring three or fewer.

2. Goldschmidt has tallied 15 homers and 50 RBIs in his career against the Dodgers, three more home runs and five more RBIs than he has recorded against any other team.

3. Baker is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in seven career starts against National League West teams and has held opponents to a .196 batting average in those contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4