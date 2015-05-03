Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ fate was pretty much sealed last year when it trailed late, but this edition of the two-time defending National League West champions appears much less overmatched in such situations. Los Angeles attempts to sweep an opponent for the third time in its last four home series Sunday when it wraps up a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers went 2-54 when facing a deficit after six innings in 2014, but secured their third win in nine such games this season following Saturday’s 6-4 victory. Red-hot rookie Joc Pederson belted a solo shot for his third homer in as many contests to tie the game in the seventh inning and Howie Kendrick singled home the go-ahead run moments later as Los Angeles improved to 12-2 at home. The script remained pretty much the same for Arizona, which could not avoid its 18th loss in the last 24 meetings with Los Angeles despite a two-run blast from Paul Goldschmidt. The two-time All-Star is 12-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak and has recorded more home runs (16) and RBIs (52) in his career against the Dodgers than any other team.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (1-1, 5.49)

After failing to factor into the decision over his first three turns despite posting a 3.00 ERA, Chase Anderson was saddled with a 5-4 loss Monday to Colorado. The 2009 ninth-round selection, who permitted five runs in 5 1/3 frames, will face the Dodgers for the second time this season after giving up three runs over five innings in his season debut on April 10. Yasmani Grandal (3-for-8 with three homers) has enjoyed the most success versus Anderson, who is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

Brett Anderson failed to last beyond the fifth inning for the third straight time in Monday’s 8-3 victory over San Francisco, yielding three runs over 4 2/3 innings while remaining winless in eight career starts against NL West foes. The former Arizona farmhand also settled for a no-decision in his season debut in a head-to-head battle against Chase Anderson on April 10, allowing three runs in six frames. Goldschmidt (3-for-6 with a homer) has fared well against Brett Anderson, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts versus the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pederson has homered in four straight games in which he had an at-bat, becoming the first Dodgers rookie to accomplish that feat since Bill Sudakis in 1969.

2. Arizona rookie RHP Archie Bradley (sinus fracture) threw a bullpen session Saturday for his first tangible sign of progress since he was struck in the face by a line drive Tuesday versus Colorado.

3. Los Angeles has a NL-high 37 homers. Of that number, 24 have come in 14 home games – a higher total than all but eight major-league clubs have managed all season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 4