Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

After beginning their seven-game homestand by losing three of four to St. Louis, the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome to town the perfect opponent against which to reverse their fortunes. The Dodgers attempt to extend their home winning streak versus the Arizona Diamondbacks to seven games on Monday as they host their National League West rivals in the opener of a three-game series.

Los Angeles was hoping to post its second straight victory following a three-game skid, but relievers Adam Liberatore and Juan Nicasio combined to allow three runs in the eighth inning en route to a 4-2 loss on Sunday. Arizona enters the series on the heels of a 4-3 homestand that concluded Sunday with a 6-3 setback against the New York Mets. The Diamondbacks held a 2-1 lead after one inning but could not hold it, registering only five hits - one more than New York’s amount of home runs in the contest. Arizona took two of three from the Dodgers at home during the first week of the season before being outscored 15-4 over a three-game sweep at Los Angeles in the beginning of May.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-2, 5.09 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (3-1, 1.98)

De La Rosa has gone four straight starts without receiving a decision, avoiding a loss against Atlanta on Wednesday after surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks in five innings. The 26-year-old Dominican has not won since May 12, when he yielded four runs over seven frames versus Washington. De La Rosa made his first career start against Los Angeles on May 1, allowing five runs in five innings to suffer the loss on the road.

Bolsinger escaped with a no-decision at Colorado on Wednesday after giving up four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. The 27-year-old had surrendered a total of four runs over 31 1/3 frames in his first five starts of the season. Bolsinger, who made his major-league debut last year with Arizona and went 1-6 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 games (nine starts), will be facing his former team for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP David Hernandez worked a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in his first major-league appearance since Sept. 29, 2013 due to Tommy John surgery.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick went 0-for-1 after entering as a defensive replacement Sunday, his first appearance since spraining his right knee against Colorado on Wednesday.

3. Arizona went 2-7 at Dodger Stadium last season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 1