Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Following Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks don’t return to Dodger Stadium again until Sept. 21. That’s welcome news for the Diamondbacks, who have lost eight straight games and 12 of their last 13 at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers have won six in a row overall against Arizona, which has scored a total of nine runs during its last four games and could use a spark from struggling second baseman Chris Owings (.245, 13 RBI). The 23-year-old said offseason shoulder surgery may have played a role in his slow start, but he told azcentral.com that he’s getting closer to full strength. The Diamondbacks are hoping Owings can eventually compare to Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick, who is 5-for-8 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in the first two games of the series. Kendrick missed three games due to a sore knee last week but has raised his average 13 points over the last two days.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-3, 4.88 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2-4, 3.29)

Hellickson has gone 3-0 with 3.28 ERA over his past four starts and started to show why the Diamondbacks acquired him from Tampa Bay during the offseason. “My fastball command is a lot better and when I’m missing and making mistakes, they’re down,” Hellickson told azcentral.com. “They’re not over the plate like the first handful of starts.” The 28-year-old is 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers.

Anderson was a hard-luck loser again Friday against St. Louis after allowing two runs on four hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old has recorded four consecutive quality starts but the Dodgers are 1-3 during that stretch. Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 with a home run against Anderson, who is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three career starts against Arizona, including a 2.25 ERA in two outings covering 12 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers INF Justin Turner sat out Tuesday’s game with a sore left knee and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock is 2-for-18 in five games at Dodger Stadium this season.

3. Los Angeles OF Scott Van Slyke (back) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Sunday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4