Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost consecutive contests but still have a comfortable lead in the National League West as they open a four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Los Angeles holds a 7 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco Giants with 14 games left in the regular season despite two straight losses to Pittsburgh.

The Dodgers are tied for most home wins (50) in the majors but are just 3-3 on the current 10-game homestand. Rookie shortstop Corey Seager has sparked the club with a .379 average and nine extra-base hits in his first 58 at-bats. Arizona’s All Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is in a deep funk - .239 with six homers and 23 RBIs since the beginning of August - and manager Chip Hale says the slugger will be rested more often next season. “His numbers obviously tailed off,” Hale told reporters. “Physically, you have to wear down. It’s 162 games and he plays almost every day. We’ll have a lot of discussions next year on where we can strategically give him days off physically.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (9-8, 3.35)

Chacin is making his fourth big-league start of the season and allowed two earned runs in each of the other three. He received a no-decision in his last outing when he gave up four hits and two walks in five innings against the San Diego Padres. Chacin is 8-7 with a 3.76 ERA in 18 career appearances (17 starts) versus Los Angeles stemming from his time with the Colorado Rockies.

Anderson is 2-0 over his last four starts and allowed six earned runs during the stretch. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings. Anderson is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2015 starts against the Diamondbacks, has gone 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA in five career outings against them and struggles with Goldschmidt (7-for-13, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (knee) sat out Sunday and is doubtful for the series opener.

2. Arizona RF Ender Inciarte is 6-for-10 over the last two games and has four three-hit performances in his past 10 contests.

3. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley was hitless in four at-bats on Sunday and is 1-for-20 over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4