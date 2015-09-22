Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are letting the San Francisco Giants hang around the division race as they enter Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The series-opening loss to Arizona was the third straight for Los Angeles, which leads the Giants by seven games in the National League West with 13 games to play.

The Dodgers have a four-game road series against San Francisco at the beginning of next week and are hoping to clinch the division before making the trek to the Bay Area. They will have to play better than Monday’s 8-4 loss as Arizona racked up 17 hits and received homers from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Aaron Hill and left fielder Yasmany Tomas. The Diamondbacks roughed up scheduled Dodgers starter Alex Wood for eight runs (six earned) and eight hits in 1 2/3 innings of a 12-4 victory on Sept. 11 and Goldschmidt is 4-for-7 with two homers against the left-hander. Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez slugged his 28th homer Monday as he closes in on his fifth 30-homer campaign — the other four coming in 2007-10 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (4-12, 3.72 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (11-10, 3.63)

Ray defeated Los Angeles on Sept. 11 when he gave up two hits over five shutout innings. That victory is the only one in his last nine decisions despite striking out eight on four occasions during the stretch. All three of Ray’s career starts against the Dodgers have come this season and he has gone 1-2 with a 3.06 ERA.

Wood allowed one hit over eight shutout innings while dominating Colorado in his last start. It was the second time in three starts in which he held the opponent scoreless and he’s 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in nine starts since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves. Wood is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in six career appearances (three starts) against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers rookie INF Corey Seager has reached base in each of his 16 major-league games, the best streak in franchise history since Jim “Junior” Gilliam reached in 24 straight contests in 1953.

2. Goldschmidt is one homer away from his second 30-homer season — he had 36 in 2013.

3. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner (knee) missed his second straight game and underwent an MRI exam in hopes of identifying the issue.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4