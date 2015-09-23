Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Los Angeles standout Zach Greinke is looking to win his sixth consecutive start and prevail for the 14th time in his last 15 decisions when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Greinke leads the majors with a 1.65 ERA and is battling teammate Clayton Kershaw and Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta for the National League Cy Young Award.

Greinke has pitched 15 scoreless innings in two victories over the Diamondbacks this season, with one coming Sept. 13 when he allowed three hits over eight shutout innings. The right-hander will be looking to help the Dodgers end a four-game slide that matches their season worst, and the skid has dropped their NL West lead to six games over the San Francisco Giants. Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer in Tuesday’s 8-0 victory to become only the sixth first baseman in major-league history with 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 20 steals in a single season. The Diamondbacks have racked up 28 hits — including six homers among 12 extra-base hits — and outscored Los Angeles 16-4 while winning the first two contest of the four-game series.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-6, 4.52 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (18-3, 1.65)

Anderson is pitching for the first time since Sept. 8 after having a start skipped due to a poor performance. He allowed five third-inning runs in that outing — including two homers — without retiring a batter in the frame while losing to San Francisco. Anderson is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers and has served up three homers to catcher Yasmani Grandal in eight at-bats.

Greinke has allowed one or fewer runs in 20 of his 30 starts during a stellar season in which he is holding opponents to a .189 batting average. He defeated Pittsburgh in his last start when he gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. Greinke is 7-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 career starts against Arizona and has shut down Goldschmidt (4-for-23) and outfielder Ender Inciarte (0-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers rookie INF Corey Seager went 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday and has reached base in each of his 17 major-league contests.

2. Arizona rookie 3B Brandon Drury hit a three-run shot on Tuesday — his first in the majors — and is 5-for-9 with four RBIs in the series.

3. Los Angeles SS Jimmy Rollins (index finger) could be close to returning to the starting lineup — his last start was Sept. 6.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2