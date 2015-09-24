Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can move a step closer to their third straight division title on Thursday when ace Clayton Kershaw takes the mound against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers snapped a four-game skid with Wednesday’s 4-1 victory and lead the National League West by seven games over the San Francisco with 11 to play.

The Dodgers remain unsure if right fielder Yasiel Puig (hamstring) will play again this season, but shortstop Jimmy Rollins (hand) was able to return to the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 6. Rollins’ return moved rookie Corey Seager to third base while Chase Utley started at second and hit leadoff. Seager has reached base in each of his first 18 major-league starts and likely will share playing time at third with Justin Turner, who has missed the last four games due to tendinitis in his left knee but could be available for this weekend’s series at Colorado. Los Angeles has won 12 of its last 16 games against Arizona despite the efforts of Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in three straight games and is hitting .339 in his career against the Dodgers.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-4, 2.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (14-7, 2.18)

Corbin improved to 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA in his last five starts after tossing seven shutout innings against San Francisco on Saturday. The 26-year-old has recorded five straight quality starts with 85 pitches or fewer while yielding a total of two walks over that stretch. Corbin is 3-3 with a 3.63 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against Los Angeles, including 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in three starts at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw saw his streak of nine consecutive decisions won come to an end Saturday as he allowed three runs over seven innings in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The three-time NL Cy Young award winner owns a 9-1 mark and 1.16 ERA with 125 strikeouts against 13 walks over his last 13 starts. Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock is 7-for-22 against Kershaw, who is 10-8 with a 2.76 ERA in 22 career starts against Arizona, including 5-1 in 10 starts at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke was scratched prior to Wednesday’s game due to a calf injury, but the Cy Young Award candidate is expected to make his next start.

2. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed missed Wednesday’s game due to a jammed lower back and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles OF Carl Crawford is battling bursitis in his left shoulder but was able to appear as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1