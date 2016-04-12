Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to settle things down after a strange first seven games of the season when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener on Tuesday afternoon. The Dodgers outscored San Diego 25-0 to sweep the first three contests of 2016 before dropping three of four at San Francisco while giving up 26 runs and coughing up three leads.

“It’s been a roller coaster this past week,” Los Angeles pitcher Scott Kazmir told reporters. “But I think I speak for all of us in this clubhouse when I say we’re a confident group and we know what we’re capable of doing. We just have to get it done.” The Dodgers were 13-6 against Arizona last season and send rookie Kenta Maeda to the mound Tuesday against the struggling Diamondbacks, who have dropped five of seven to start the campaign. Arizona has scored enough runs (33) with Paul Goldschmidt knocking in seven, but allowed 47 – second-most in the majors through Sunday. “I think a lot of our mistakes we’re making are just out of trying too hard,” Arizona manager Chip Hale told reporters. “That will get better. Guys will start to feel more comfortable and not so stressed out.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (0-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (1-0, 0.00)

There were some things to like about Corbin’s first start of the season as he did not walk a batter and was economical with 88 pitches over seven innings. Three home runs did the 26-year-old New York native in during the 4-3 loss to Colorado in which he permitted eight hits and four runs. Justin Turner is 5-for-10 versus Corbin, who is 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Dodgers.

Maeda was outstanding in his major league debut Wednesday, blanking San Diego over six innings on five hits and no walks while striking out four and belting a home run. The 28-year-old from Osaka is not considered a strikeout pitcher, but showed his pinpoint control and retired 12 batters on ground balls. Maeda was signed to an eight-year deal in January that could be worth more than $100 million if all incentives are met.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal (forearm) and 2B Howie Kendrick (calf) could be activated for the home opener.

2. Diamondbacks SS Jean Segura went 0-for-5 in the last two games after starting the season by posting at least two hits in each of the first five contests.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 12-for-28 with six RBIs in the early going, but batted only .227 against Arizona last season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3