Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Los Angeles rookie Ross Stripling looks to build on his remarkable debut Thursday as the Dodgers face the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of a three-game series. Stripling tossed 7 1/3 hitless innings Friday at San Francisco but exited after 100 pitches and was forced to settle for a no-decision.

The Dodgers avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season Wednesday as closer Kenley Jansen recorded the first five-out save of his career in a 3-1 victory. With Carl Crawford and Scott Van Slyke on the disabled list with back injuries, manager Dave Roberts had Howie Kendrick move from his usual spot at second base and take over left field while Chase Utley continued to start at second base. “With the way Chase is playing, we want to keep him in the lineup,” Roberts told reporters. “Also, it’s a way to add length to our lineup by having Howie in there.” The Diamondbacks were hoping second baseman Chris Owings could provide a boost to their lineup, but the versatile 24-year-old has struggled with five singles in his first 25 at-bats following an encouraging spring training.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (0-0, 1.23)

Ray cooled off the Cubs in his season debut Friday while yielding two runs on four hits and four walks over six frames. The Diamondbacks are looking for Ray to be more efficient this season after the 24-year-old struggled to pitch deep into games and walked 49 batters over 127 2/3 innings in 2015. Adrian Gonzalez is hitless in eight at-bats against Ray, who is 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

Stripling, who allowed one run on four walks while striking out four in his stellar outing against the Giants, posted a 3.66 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Tulsa and Single-A Great Lakes last season. The 26-year-old was named the Dodgers’ fifth starter over Carlos Frias and Zach Lee despite missing most of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Stripling earned a spot in the rotation after recording a 4.09 ERA over 11 innings in spring training.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner is listed as day-to-day after being hit on his left hand by a pitch in Wednesday’s game.

2. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games against the Dodgers.

3. Gonzalez has reached base safely in each of the Dodgers’ first nine games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3