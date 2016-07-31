Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Los Angeles right fielder Yasiel Puig is expected to return to the starting lineup for the first time in more than a week Sunday as the Dodgers face the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of a three-game series. Puig is batting a disappointing .254 with seven home runs in 80 games for the Dodgers, who trail first-place San Francisco by two games in the National League West.

Rookie Andrew Toles has made a positive impression while starting in place of Puig, who has made just one pinch-hitting appearance since suffering a strained hamstring July 21. “Andrew’s done a great job for us on both sides of the baseball; he adds that speed element,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “But I think for us, he’ll be off the bench and then get the start in certain spots against right-handed pitching.” Puig has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, as have several members of the last-place Diamondbacks, who dealt closer Brad Ziegler to Boston earlier this month. Arizona may have found its next closer in rookie Jake Barrett, who recorded his third save in Saturday’s 4-2 victory despite allowing a two-out, solo homer to Joc Pederson in the ninth inning.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-9, 5.31 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Bud Norris (6-9, 4.27)

Corbin has allowed at least four runs in each of his last six starts while struggling to build on the promise he flashed in 16 starts last season. The 27-year-old yielded four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision Tuesday against Milwaukee. Justin Turner is 7-for-17 with a home run against Corbin, who is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 12 career games (11 starts) against the Dodgers, including 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in two outings this season.

Norris strengthened his case to remain in the Dodgers rotation Tuesday by holding Tampa Bay scoreless on two hits with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. “I still believe the best of Bud Norris, we’re going to see,” Roberts told reporters. “I still think, and he’ll say this too, there’s even more in there.” Jean Segura has one hit in 10 at-bats against Norris, who has gone 1-7 with a 12.65 ERA in nine career games (six starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has scored in the first inning in 10 of its last 12 games.

2. The Dodgers are unbeaten in their last eight home series against Arizona (7-0-1), with their last loss coming in June 2013.

3. The Diamondbacks recalled LHP Steve Hathaway and LHP Adam Loewen from Triple-A Reno and designated RHP Josh Collmenter for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4