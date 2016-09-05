Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks let the cat out of the bag last week by announcing high-priced acquisition Zack Greinke will remain with the club for the rest of the season. Signed to a six-year, $206.5 million deal in the offseason, Greinke will face his former team on Monday as the Diamondbacks begin the final leg of an eight-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I don't think it'll affect him, but I do think it's something," Arizona manager Chip Hale told MLB.com of Greinke's return. "I don't think you can just dismiss it. I think there's some extra adrenaline that will kick in, but he'll know how to handle it." The Diamondbacks have erupted for 41 runs en route to winning four of their last six contests, with 17 coming in back-to-back victories as they took two of three at Colorado. Los Angeles also has received some pop from its bats, scoring 24 runs to win three of its last four contests and build a three-game lead over second-place San Francisco in the National League West. The mercurial Yasiel Puig belted a three-run homer in Sunday's 7-4 victory over San Diego to improve to 3-for-6 with three runs scored in two games since returning from his demotion to the minors.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (12-4, 4.17 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (13-8, 3.38)

After posting a league-best 1.66 ERA last campaign and 2.30 ERA over three years (2013-15) with Los Angeles, Greinke has seen his season total elevate to its highest point since 2010. The 32-year-old recorded his 12th win on Tuesday after allowing two runs and six hits in as many innings of a 4-3 victory at San Francisco to improve to 7-1 away from home in 2016. Greinke will be making his first trip to Los Angeles to see his former team, but he picked up the win versus the Dodgers on June 13 after permitting two runs in seven frames of a 3-2 triumph.

Maeda will be pitching on six days' rest for the third time in his last four starts on Monday. The 28-year-old from Japan saw his five-game winning streak come to a halt last Monday despite yielding just two runs and four hits in five innings of an 8-1 setback at Colorado. Maeda has posted a 1-1 record in four appearances against Arizona this season, yielding 10 runs in 22 innings - including two in 6 1 1/3 frames of a no-decision on July 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal has homered in back-to-back contests and is 6-for-13 with seven RBIs and five runs scored in his last four games.

2. Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas' availability for the series opener is in question after he exited Sunday's tilt due to feeling dizzy after running out as single, Hale said.

3. Dodgers rookie SS Corey Seager is just for 2-for-21 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2