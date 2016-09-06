Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers could not have treated former teammate Zack Greinke more rudely in his return to Chavez Ravine and hope to continue their uncivil behavior when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. The Dodgers pounded Greinke - who recorded 51 victories for the club over the previous three seasons, including a career-high 19 in 2015 - for eight runs on nine hits (five homers) in a series-opening 10-2 triumph to increase their lead over San Francisco in the National League West to a season-high four games.

Four of Los Angeles' blasts off Greinke came during a six-run fifth inning - including a three-run shot by Corey Seager, who finished with three hits after registering only two in his previous seven contests. Yasmani Grandal is enjoying a power surge as he has homered in three consecutive games, increasing his career-high total to 24 while collecting seven RBIs during the streak. Arizona fell to 3-3 on its eight-game road trip as it mustered only two runs Monday after scoring 24 while winning two of three in Colorado over the weekend. Chris Owings is 10-for-15 during his streak of four straight multi-hit performances after registering two of the Diamondbacks' four hits in the series opener.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-10, 6.81 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.15)

Miller pitched well in his return from the minors Wednesday despite reaching double digits in losses for the second straight season as he gave up two runs over six innings at San Francisco. The 25-year-old native of Houston, who spent more than six weeks at Triple-A Reno, has won only one of his last eight major-league decisions and surrendered five or more runs in four of his last five outings before being demoted. Miller is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA in five career meetings (three starts) with Los Angeles.

Stripling fell to 1-3 in five outings since returning to the rotation as he yielded three runs and nine hits over six innings at Colorado on Wednesday. The 26-year-old rookie from Pennsylvania's last victory came Aug. 6, when he scattered four hits over five scoreless frames against Boston. Stripling faced Arizona in his second career start April 14, earning a no-decision after allowing two runs in six innings, and also yielded two runs over 3 2/3 frames in a relief appearance versus the Diamondbacks on July 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is three away from reaching the 20-homer plateau for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

2. Arizona is expected to activate C Chris Herrmann (hamstring), RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) and LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder/groin) on Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley has recorded five RBIs while hitting safely in seven of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 4