Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to register their fifth consecutive victory as they conclude their three-game series — and a six-game homestand — against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Los Angeles has scored at least five runs in each contest during its winning streak, including Tuesday's 5-2 triumph.

Justin Turner, Josh Reddick and Andrew Toles each notched two hits and an RBI as the Dodgers maintained their four-game lead over San Francisco for first place in the National League West. Yasmani Grandal failed to homer for the first time in four games but did drive in a run, giving him eight RBIs over those four contests. The Diamondbacks were limited to four hits Tuesday as they fell to 3-4 on their eight-game road trip. Chris Owings is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he is 11-for-19 and has scored a run in five straight contests and seven of his last eight.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (7-12, 4.46 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (0-2, 7.94)

Ray escaped with a no-decision at Colorado on Friday after surrendering six runs — five earned — and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old native of Tennessee had been on a roll prior to that outing, allowing fewer than three runs in each of his previous four turns. Ray improved to 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six career starts against Los Angeles on July 17, when he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings.

Stewart will be recalled from Double-A Tulsa to make the fourth start of his career — all this season. The 24-year-old from Illinois was battered in his first two turns, surrendering 14 runs and 18 hits — five homers — over nine innings, before allowing six baserunners — but only one run — during a three-frame relief stint. Stewart produced his best major-league effort Aug. 28 against league-leading Chicago as he limited the Cubs to two hits and two walks while striking out eight in five scoreless innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is 5-for-9 over the first two games of the series after going 2-for-21 over his previous seven contests.

2. Arizona activated C Chris Herrmann (hamstring) and LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder/groin) from the disabled list while recalling OFs Peter O'Brien and Mitch Haniger, RHPs Matt Koch and Dominic Leone and LHP Steve Hathaway.

3. Los Angeles recalled RHP Pedro Baez, who went 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 62 relief appearances earlier this season, from Tulsa.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3