The Los Angeles Dodgers’ struggles against left-handed pitchers have been well-documented, but manager Dave Roberts is convinced the numbers are due to improve. Roberts likely will stack his lineup with right-handed hitters Saturday as the Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks and southpaw Patrick Corbin.

The Dodgers ranked as the worst-hitting team in the majors last season versus left-handers and have dropped four of their first five games against them this season, but general manager Andrew Friedman doesn’t expect the trend to continue. “I know what happened last year, so I get the narrative and the conversations about it,” Friedman told reporters. “But I am confident that when we look up six weeks from now, eight weeks from now, that won’t be the narrative.” Andrew Toles and Justin Turner combined for four RBIs in Friday’s 7-1 win over Arizona, which has lost three of its last four following a 6-1 start. Chris Owings continued to impress at the plate with two more hits but has been a liability in the field, where he has committed five errors in eight games at shortstop.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (1-1, 6.30)

Corbin retired the first seven batters he faced against Cleveland on Sunday and recorded his first victory after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. The outing marked one of Corbin’s best efforts since having Tommy John surgery in 2014. Turner is 8-for-21 with a home run against the 27-year-old, who is 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 14 career games (12 starts) against the Dodgers - including 2-2 with a 3.55 in six turns at Dodger Stadium.

Maeda’s struggles out of the gate continued Sunday against Colorado, when he recorded the victory despite allowing four runs and five hits in five innings. The 29-year-old has recorded nine strikeouts over 10 frames in his first two starts but has yet to pitch past the fifth inning. Jake Lamb is 7-for-15 with a home run against Maeda, who is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA while striking out 34 and walking seven in six career starts versus the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won eight of its last 10 home games against Arizona.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is a lifetime .331 hitter with 14 homers and 37 RBIs at Dodger Stadium.

3. The Dodgers activated Pedro Baez from the disabled list and optioned fellow RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 2