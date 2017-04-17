Preview: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Arizona closer Fernando Rodney has struggled out of the gate for his new team, but the Diamondbacks have been pleased with his overall production. Rodney has converted four of his five save opportunities for Arizona, which aims for a split of its four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Rodney, who signed as a free agent in December after pitching for San Diego and Miami last season, recorded his fourth save in Sunday’s 3-1 victory as the Diamondbacks snapped a three-game losing skid. “He’s done exactly what we’ve asked,” manager Torey Lovullo told reporters. “He’s closed out the games that we’ve needed him to, taken pressure off the rest of the bullpen and made sure he’s anchored down that area.” The Dodgers were held to five hits Sunday without second baseman Logan Forsythe, who left Saturday’s game due to tightness in his right hamstring but is expected to return Monday after doing some light drills Sunday. The news is not as optimistic for starting pitcher Rich Hill, who could be headed back to the disabled list after being removed from Sunday’s game at the start of the fourth inning with another blister on his middle finger.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (1-0, 2.19 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 1.50)

Ray worked in and out of trouble Tuesday against San Francisco and earned the win after tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings with five walks and eight strikeouts. The 25-year-old continues to struggle with his control with eight walks in his first two starts covering 12 1/3 innings. Yasiel Puig is 5-for-14 with a home run against Ray, who is 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA in eight career starts against the Dodgers, including 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in four outings last season.

McCarthy won his second straight decision last Wednesday, allowing four hits in six scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. The 33-year-old was limited to 10 starts last season following Tommy John surgery but has been sharp in his first two outings with two runs allowed in 12 innings. McCarthy made his only career start against Arizona on July 16, 2016, receiving a no-decision after allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 42-18 against Arizona since the start of the 2014 season.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is a lifetime .328 hitter with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 48 games at Dodger Stadium.

3. The Dodgers optioned OF Trayce Thompson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 4