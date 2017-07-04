It was just over a week ago that the National League West was a three-team race with the three best records in the NL all within a game of each other. The Los Angeles Dodgers spent the last week separating themselves from the pack and have a chance to put even more distance between themselves and their closest competition when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Los Angeles enters the week 2 1/2 games up on the Diamondbacks in the West, with the Colorado Rockies falling off the pace, and owns the best record in the NL at 55-29 but did not have a starter voted to the All-Star Game by the fans, which annoyed closer Kenley Jansen. "I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault," Jansen, who is one of four Los Angeles representatives on the NL team, told reporters. The Diamondbacks will send four players to the All-Star Game as well and began July with a pair of wins after closing June with three consecutive setbacks. Arizona, which took four of seven from the Dodgers in April, will send Patrick Corbin to the mound on Tuesday opposite Los Angeles ace and All-Star Clayton Kershaw.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-7, 4.76 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (12-2, 2.32)

Corbin tossed a quality start in each of his last three outings and surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each, though he only managed one win in that span. The 27-year-old held St. Louis to two runs and five hits in six innings on Thursday but did not factor in the decision in a game Arizona went on to lose 10-4. Corbin was not quite as sharp at Los Angeles on April 15, when he was charged with five runs - three earned - on nine hits and three walks over six innings in a loss.

Kershaw did not allow an earned run in either of his last two outings while surrendering a total of seven hits in 13 innings and striking out 20. The former MVP yielded four home runs in a win over the New York Mets on June 16 but kept the ball in the park in the last two outings and earned the win in each of his last five turns. Kershaw struck out eight in 8 1/3 innings while allowing one run and four hits in a win over Arizona on April 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kershaw and Jansen will be joined by SS Corey Seager and rookie 1B Cody Bellinger in Miami at the All-Star Game.

2. The Diamondbacks will send 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RHP Zack Greinke, LHP Robbie Ray and 3B Jake Lamb to the Midsummer Classic.

3. Arizona SS Chris Owings is 7-for-19 with three home runs, four doubles and six RBIs in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 1