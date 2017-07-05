The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping the return of star center fielder A.J. Pollock can help them close the gap on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. After missing seven weeks with groin and quad injuries, Pollock is expected to make his second straight start Wednesday as the Diamondbacks continue their three-game road series against the Dodgers.

Pollock was activated from the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s contest and had a double in four at-bats in a 4-3 loss as the Dodgers moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Diamondbacks. Pollock’s return bolsters an already potent offense led by All-Star infielders Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Chris Owings, and the latter is 8-for-23 with three home runs, four doubles and six RBIs in his last six games. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner could join the Arizona trio in Miami for next week’s All-Star game, but he’ll need some help from the fans. Turner, one of five candidates from the National League for the All-Star Game Final Vote, leads the majors with a .384 average and strengthened his candidacy with his eighth home run in Tuesday’s victory.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-2, 2.67 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (9-0, 1.83)

Godley lost for the second time in 10 starts last Wednesday despite holding St. Louis to three runs on two hits over seven innings. The 27-year-old has gone 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in five outings at Chase Field this season. Turner is hitless in six at-bats against the South Carolina native, who has posted a 2.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in five career appearances (one start) covering 11 innings against the Dodgers.

Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher to begin a season 9-0 since Rick Rhoden in 1976 after holding San Diego to one run over six innings last Friday. The National League’s ERA leader was denied a spot on the All-Star roster despite going 6-0 with a 1.83 ERA in six starts at home this season. Wood is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 career games (six starts) against Arizona but has struggled to contain Pollock (6-for-13, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal is batting .361 with seven extra-base hits over his last nine games.

2. The Diamondbacks’ 29 comeback wins lead the majors, ahead of the Los Angeles Angels (26) and Houston Astros (25).

3. The Dodgers placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left foot) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2