The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers have opened up a season-high 4 1/2-game lead over Arizona in the National League West as they look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Diamondbacks on Thursday. Los Angeles allowed just three runs while winning the first two games and has been victorious in 22 of its last 26 contests.

Yasmani Grandal drilled an RBI double for the only offense on Wednesday as the Dodgers recorded a 1-0 win - their fifth shutout victory over the last 15 games. Los Angeles has won 14 of its last 15 at Dodger Stadium and possesses a major league-best 35-11 home record. The Diamondbacks have scored in just one inning in the series - three runs in the ninth on Tuesday - and have lost five of their last seven contests. All-Star Paul Goldschmidt is mired in a 4-for-28 funk over his last eight games, with his lone RBI in that span coming on a solo homer.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (8-4, 3.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (5-4, 4.00)

Ray is headed to his first All-Star Game due to his overpowering stuff that has him tied with Washington's Stephen Strasburg for third in the NL with 128 strikeouts. The 25-year-old has been superb on the road, going 4-1 with a 1.32 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .165 batting average against in seven outings. Ray is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this year - and 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 career outings - while shutting down Justin Turner (3-for-17).

Hill matched his career best of 11 strikeouts while defeating San Diego in his last turn, when he allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings. The 37-year-old has given up a total of 14 hits and posted a 1.33 ERA in his five victories. Hill is 1-3 with a 4.73 ERA in six career starts against the Diamondbacks, including a loss on April 16 in which he gave up two runs and five hits over three frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Turner is 9-for-21 with three homers in his last six contests.

2. Arizona C/OF Chris Herrmann is 1-for-18 over his last six games.

3. Los Angeles OF/1B Cody Bellinger, tied with Cincinnati's Joey Votto for the NL home-run lead, is 5-for-33 without a blast in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 1