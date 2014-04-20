Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 1: Yasiel Puig belted a three-run homer and Josh Beckett threw five scoreless innings as Los Angeles took the rubber game of the three-game series against visiting Arizona.

Beckett allowed one hit and struck out seven while extending his scoreless streak to 11 innings and Jamey Wright (1-0), Chris Perez and J.P. Howell maintained the lead before Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his seventh save. Carl Crawford added an RBI triple and run scored for the Dodgers, who finished with five hits.

Josh Collmenter (0-2) matched Beckett the first five frames before giving up four runs in the sixth, the last inning he worked. Eric Chavez drove in the only run for the Diamondbacks with a double to left in the seventh inning, scoring Paul Goldschmidt.

Arizona catcher Miguel Montero was thrown out by Puig while trying to stretch a single into a double to lead off the second and Beckett pitched around a leadoff walk in the third, followed by a catcher’s interference call, by getting Montero to hit into a double play and striking out Aaron Hill swinging. Collmenter avoided any damage after Adrian Gonzalez led off the second with a double to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, and Andre Ethier began the fifth with a single but was later erased on an inning-ending double play.

Collmenter struck out Wright to start the sixth but gave up a single to Dee Gordon, followed by Crawford’s RBI triple. After Gonzalez was intentionally walked with two out, Puig stepped up and lined a home run that traveled an estimated 422 feet for a 4-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, on the 15-day DL with a swollen muscle in his back, threw a 50-pitch, three-inning simulated game Sunday with no setbacks. … The Dodgers have three of the five catcher’s interference calls in the majors this season with Tim Federowicz getting called for his second on Sunday. … The Dodgers improved to 7-1 against Arizona this season.