Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4: Dan Haren pitched into the seventh inning and delivered a three-run double as Los Angeles defeated visiting Arizona for the second straight game.

Dee Gordon added a two-run homer for Los Angeles, which has won 10 of 13 meetings against Arizona this season. Haren (7-4) allowed three runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings and two relievers bridged the gap to Kenley Jansen, who allowed Martin Prado’s leadoff homer in the ninth before recording his 19th save.

Paul Goldschmidt put the Diamondbacks ahead early with a two-run blast in the first after Didi Gregorius doubled to begin the game. Gordon tied the game with his two-run homer in the third off Josh Collmenter (4-4), who yielded six runs over six frames and lost his second straight start.

Miguel Montero and Aaron Hill hit back-to-back singles in the fourth and Prado followed with a run-scoring single for Arizona, which lost its fourth in a row. Haren escaped further damage by getting David Peralta to ground into a fielder’s choice and retiring Tony Campana to end the inning.

The Dodgers pulled even in the bottom half on Kemp’s RBI single before Haren cleared the bases with a double into the right-center field gap. Haren’s three-run double was the first by a Dodgers pitcher since John Wetteland on Sept. 20, 1989.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers placed utilityman Chone Figgins on the 15-day disabled list with a quadriceps strain and recalled INF Carlos Triunfel from Triple-A Albuquerque. … Los Angeles challenged a ruling in the first inning after Montero was called safe at first, and the call was overturned after 53 seconds. … The Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas went 1-for-3 and started at third base in place of Justin Turner, who is listed as day-to-day with a strained calf.