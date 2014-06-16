Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3: Paul Goldschmidt and Miguel Montero each homered while Bronson Arroyo tossed five strong innings as visiting Arizona avoided a three-game sweep.

Goldschmidt went deep in the first inning for the second straight game to help the Diamondbacks snap a four-game losing streak. Arroyo (7-4) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four relievers held the Dodgers to two runs (one earned) on five hits over the final four frames.

Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp had two hits apiece for Los Angeles, which lost for the fourth time in 14 games against Arizona this season. Josh Beckett (4-4) yielded four runs (three earned) over seven innings in falling to 2-6 in 11 career starts versus the Diamondbacks.

Adrian Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk in the second and later scored on Jamie Romak’s groundout, but Arizona regained the lead in the fifth as David Peralta doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. The Diamondbacks moved ahead 4-1 in the seventh, when Montero and Aaron Hill scored after Los Angeles second baseman Dee Gordon mishandled Martin Prado’s grounder.

The Dodgers, who were seeking their first three-game sweep since April 30-May 1, trailed 4-2 and had two on and one out in the eighth before Brad Ziegler got Romak to ground into an inning-ending double play. The Diamondbacks added some insurance in the bottom half as Montero deposited a two-run homer into the seats in left-center off Chris Perez.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Romak made his first career start at third base and went hitless in four at-bats. The rookie is 1-for-16 since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 28. … Arizona has stolen third base seven times this season. … The top two hitters in Arizona’s lineup – Didi Gregorius and Gerardo Parra – combined to go 0-for-9 with four strikeouts.