September 6, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dodgers 2 Diamondbacks 1: Matt Kemp homered and Dan Haren gave up one run in six innings as host Los Angeles defeated Arizona.

Hanley Ramirez also drove in a run as the Dodgers maintained their two-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. Kenley Jansen sailed through a perfect ninth for his 40th save.

Haren (12-10) gave up four hits and one walk and struck out six. Diamondbacks starter Vidal Nuno (2-10) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

A.J. Ellis drew a one-out walk in the second and Haren followed with a single to center. One out later, Ramirez delivered an RBI single to right to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

Kemp led off the third with a homer to right to give the Dodgers a two-run advantage. Arizona scratched out its lone run in the fifth when A.J. Pollock reached on an infield hit, Jake Lamb doubled and Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers have won 13 of 17 meetings against Arizona this season. … Nuno is 0-5 in 11 starts since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the New York Yankees. … Kemp has 11 RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak.

