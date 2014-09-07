Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 2: Adrian Gonzalez blasted a pair of three-run homers and Matt Kemp added a solo shot as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of visiting Arizona.

Zack Greinke (14-8) allowed two runs over six frames and improved to 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA in seven starts against Arizona since joining the Dodgers in 2013. Gonzalez tied a career-high with six RBIs for the Dodgers, who won the season series with Arizona 15-4 and moved 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West.

Cody Ross went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who have lost five of their last seven. Trevor Cahill (3-11) had a no-hitter through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth as Gonzalez put the Dodgers ahead 3-2 with a three-run homer over the center-field wall.

Los Angeles drew clear in the seventh against Oliver Perez as Gonzalez blasted another three-run homer and Kemp followed with his 19th home run. Gonzalez, who reached the 100-RBI mark for the fifth consecutive season, posted a .413 average with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 19 games against Arizona this season.

Perez hit Andre Ethier with a pitch following Kemp’s homer and home plate umpire Scott Barry promptly issued warnings to both teams. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly and pitcher Clayton Kershaw were ejected for arguing, but tempers soon cooled and the Dodgers cruised to their ninth series sweep of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kemp is 18-for-42 during his 13-game hitting streak for the Dodgers (81-62), who moved a season-high 19 games over .500. … SS Didi Gregorius had an RBI single in the second inning for Arizona, which has gone seven straight games without a home run. … Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig went 0-for-2 with a walk while hitting seventh in the order, his lowest spot since joining the team last season.