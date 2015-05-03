Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

LOS ANGELES -- Center fielder Joc Pederson hit another home run and second baseman Howie Kendrick added a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead a two-run rally that enabled the Los Angeles Dodgers to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Saturday night in front of 43,617 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers rallied from a 4-3 deficit with two outs in the seventh against right-handed reliever Evan Marshall. Center fielder Joc Pederson tied the score with fourth home run in four starts and his sixth of the season -- a solo drive halfway up the center-field stands.

Pederson is the first Dodger rookie to hit home runs in four consecutive games since Bill Sudakis in 1969, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

After Pederson’s homer, third baseman Justin Turner followed with a double down the right-field line. Second baseman Howie Kendrick brought Turner home by hitting a single past the glove of diving second baseman Aaron Hill, to give the Dodgers a 5-4 lead.

Marshall (0-1) lasted two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs and three hits.

The Diamondbacks put the potential tying run on base in the top of the eighth when right fielder Mark Trumbo walked with two outs. But right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia induced third baseman Yasmany Tomas to end the inning by getting him to line out to Pederson.

Los Angeles added a run in the eighth by combining a walk and three hits against right-hander Brad Ziegler, with shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ single sending catcher Yasmani Grandal home. Grandal went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Dodgers’ 12-hit attack.

But Arizona brought the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth with two outs. However, an unusual play ended the game.

With catcher Jordan Pacheco at first base, pinch-hitter David Peralta hit a ground ball up the middle. But the ball hit Pacheco for the final out.

Right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio (1-1) pitched three perfect innings with two strikeouts for the win. Right-hander Chris Hatcher posted his second save.

Hill broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fourth by hitting his first home run of the season, a solo drive to left field off right-hander Scott Baker.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Left fielder Ender Inciarte began the game by lining a double down the right-field line. One out later, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt propelled Baker’s first pitch, a 92 mph fastball, over the center-field fence for his sixth home run of the season.

But the Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the first.

Turner hit his third home run in four games to narrow the deficit to 2-1. Kendrick then blooped a single into short right field and came home when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez lined a double down the right-field line.

Arizona broke the tie in the second. Pacheco led off with a walk, moved to second base on shortstop Cliff Pennington’s single and scored on Inciarte’s line-drive single to center field.

Los Angeles responded in the third by forging a 3-3 tie. Turner walked, took second when Gonzalez grounded out and came home on left fielder Scott Van Slyke’s single up the middle. Van Slyke extended his hitting streak to 10 games, matching his career best.

Baker (0-2) allowed two home runs and two doubles among the seven hits he conceded in four innings. Baker, in his second start of the season, gave up four runs and one walk while striking out two. The right-hander threw 50 of his 83 pitches in the first two innings.

NOTES: Arizona SS Cliff Pennington made his fourth start of the season for SS Nick Ahmed, who is batting .133. Pennington previously started twice at shortstop and once at second base this year. ... Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson entered Saturday night’s game having allowed just one home run while facing 104 batters this year. ... Arizona C Oscar Hernandez is traveling with the team despite being on the disabled list. Hernandez, selected in December’s Rule 5 draft from the Tampa Bay Rays, is recovering from surgery on a bone in his left wrist. ... Diamondbacks RHP Brad Ziegler has allowed no runs and only one hit in 10 appearances covering 9 2/3 innings as Saturday night’s play began. ... Los Angeles SS Jimmy Rollins did not make the starting lineup for the first time this season. Kike Hernandez started for Rollins, who is batting .179. Hernandez made his fourth major-league appearance at shortstop and his first since July 18 for the Houston Astros. ... The Dodgers led the major leagues in home runs with 35 entering Saturday night’s game. Twelve different players have homers. ... Four Dodgers reserves -- OF Andre Ethier, OF Scott Van Slyke, INF Alex Guerrero and INF Justin Turner -- combined for 12 home runs. Injuries have enabled all four to receive regular playing time. ... Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias, Friday night’s winning pitcher, will make his second start Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.