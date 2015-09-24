Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3

LOS ANGELES -- Center fielder Chris Heisey hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (15-7) struck out nine and gave up three runs on six hits before departing after five innings. It was Kershaw’s shortest stint this season.

Closer Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 34th save in 36 opportunities. Jansen has successfully closed in the door his last 10 performances.

The win allowed the Dodgers (87-65), who split the four-game series with Arizona, to reduce their magic number to clinching their third straight National League West title to four. It could drop to three if the San Francisco Giants fall to the San Diego Padres later Thursday.

The Diamondbacks (73-80) lost for the third time in five games.

Arizona starter Patrick Corbin started strong, but unraveled in the fifth, sparking the Dodgers’ comeback. Corbin (6-5) surrendered four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Corbin’s four-game winning streak on the road ended.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the past four games with a sore knee. ... The Diamondbacks entered the contest tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the highest career batting average (.228) against LHP Clayton Kershaw. ... Both clubs resume play Friday on the road. The Dodgers will start RHP Mike Bolsinger (6-4, 3.26 ERA) against RHP David Hale (4-5, 6.32) and the Colorado Rockies, while RHP Rubby De La Rosa (13-8, 4.60) and the Diamondbacks will face RHP Casey Kelly (0-0, 4.50) and the San Diego Padres.