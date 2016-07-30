Five-run seventh carries Dodgers past Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- Joc Pederson and Chase Utley homered to spark a five-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Friday night before 50,966 at Dodger Stadium.

Yasmani Grandal's run-scoring single in the seventh was the difference as the Dodgers (58-45) blew a three-run lead and then came back from a four-run deficit to prevail. The win pushed Los Angeles (58-45) within a game of the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the Washington Nationals.

Reliever Pedro Baez (3-2) gave up a hit in 1/3 of an inning for the win. Kenley Jansen worked 1 1/3 inning for his 31st save.

Arizona's Zac Curtis (0-1) allowed two runs and didn't return a batter.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda was charged with two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision.

A leadoff base hit by Paul Goldschmidt and an RBI double by Wellington Castillo sliced the Dodgers' edge to 3-1 and chased Maeda.

The Diamondbacks scored again in the inning a bloop single by Chris Owings, a bases-loaded walk to Rickie Weeks Jr. and an infield single by Michael Bourn to make it 4-3.

Goldschmidt, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, hit a bases-clearing double to increase the Diamondbacks' cushion to 7-3.

After Andrew Toles singled to open the seventh, Pederson, who went 2-for-4 with a career-tying four RBIs, homered to right center off reliever Daniel Hudson to cut the Arizona lead to two runs. It was Pederson's 14th homer of the season.

Chase Utley's two-run blast, his seventh this season, tied the score at 7.

Grandal's single drove in Corey Seager with the game-winner. Seager's RBI double in the eighth capped the scoring.

Arizona starter Zack Godley worked six innings, giving up three runs and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

A two-run double by Pederson scored Adrian Gonzalez and Andrew Toles and staked the Dodgers to an early lead with two outs in the second inning.

In the fourth, Toles lined an run-scoring double down the right-field line to bring home Howie Kendrick, who reached on a walk and advanced to third on two Godley wild pitches, for a 3-0 advantage. It was the first major league RBI for Toles, who started in right again for the injured Yasiel Puig.

Kendrick had two defensive gems early in the game. He made a diving catch of a liner by Jake Lamb to end the first and ran down a drive by Jean Segura in the third.

NOTES: Diamondbacks OF David Peralta (lower back sprain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list and started in RF. ... INF/OF Mike Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Reno. ... Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig (right hamstring tightness) missed his seventh consecutive start. Puig hasn't played since July 22 when he appeared as a pinch-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. ... Since his major league debut on Aug. 1, 2011, Arizona INF Paul Goldschmidt was hitting .326 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs in 85 previous career games against the Dodgers. ... Hall of Famer and former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda announced his retirement 20 years ago on this date. ... Arizona RHP Braden Shipley (0-1, 10.13 ERA) will face Los Angeles LHP Scott Kazmir (9-3, 4.35 ERA) on Saturday.