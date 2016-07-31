Segura's homer starts Diamondbacks toward 4-2 win

LOS ANGELES -- Jean Segura's leadoff home run helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night before 49,540 at Dodger Stadium.

The loss dropped the Dodgers (58-46) two games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants, who defeated the Washington Nationals earlier Saturday.

The Diamondbacks (43-61) won for only the fifth time in the last 23 games at Dodger Stadium.

Rookie right-hander Braden Shipley (1-1) blanked Los Angeles for six innings in only his second major league start, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. It was a stark contrast from his debut on July 25 when Shipley was knocked around for six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jake Barrett served up a solo home run to Joc Pederson with two outs in the ninth before securing his third save of the season.

Scott Kazmir, who had not lost in his last 13 outings -- going 7-0 during the run -- struck out seven, walked none and surrendered four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings as his streak ended. Kazmir (9-4) hadn't lost a start in July since 2010.

Brandon Drury drove in pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin, who reached on a double, in the seventh inning for a 4-0 advantage to cap the Arizona scoring.

The Dodgers scored in the bottom of the inning when pinch-hitter Scott Van Slyke singled home Andrew Toles.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager tied Eric Karros' Los Angeles rookie mark for doubles in a season with 30. Seager, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, laced a two-bagger off Shipley with two outs in the third.

Segura led off the game with his ninth home run of the season, smacking an 0-2 pitch from Kazmir into the bleachers in left for a 1-0 Arizona lead. It was the fourth leadoff homer this season and fifth of Segura's career.

Run-scoring doubles by Chris Owings and Segura in the second boosted the Diamondbacks to a 3-0 edge.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks designated RHP Josh Collmenter and INF/OF Michael Freeman for assignment. The club also selected the contracts of LHP Adam Loewen and LHP Steve Hathaway from Triple-A Reno and optioned LHP Zac Curtis, who was the losing pitcher in Friday's contest, to Double-A Mobile. ... OF Yasiel Puig will start Sunday in right field, manager Dave Roberts said. Puig hadn't played since July 22 before flying out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Friday. He played in right the rest of the game. ... Dodgers INF Chase Utley was presented the club's 2016 Heart and Hustle Award before the game by Dodgers icon Don Newcombe and first base coach George Lombard. ... Lakers coach Luke Walton threw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Diamondbacks LHP Patrick Corbin (4-9, 5.31 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Bud Norris (6-9, 4.27) in the series finale Sunday.