Diamondbacks end skid with rare win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Diamondbacks finally defeated the team that provided the most trouble for them in the first month of the season.

Second baseman Aaron Hill hit a two-run single in the top of the 12th inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in front of 47,680 at Dodger Stadium.

The Diamondbacks not only broke a six-game losing streak but earned their first victory against the Dodgers after five losses this season.

”It was refreshing,“ Hill said. ”It doesn’t matter if it was in extra innings or not. It was a beautiful win.

Catcher Miguel Montero added that the victory sent a message to the Dodgers.

“That tells them we’re better than the way we’ve been playing lately,” Montero said. “We played solid. We did all the little things. That’s what you get when you play the game the right way.”

Center fielder A.J. Pollock began the 12th by hitting a double off right-handed reliever Chris Perez (0-1), who then hit pinch-hitter Cliff Pennington. Right fielder Gerardo Parra followed with a sacrifice bunt to put both runners into scoring position.

Hill then brought Pollock and Pennington home with a looping fly ball that fell in for a single.

Left-hander Joe Thatcher (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Trevor Cahill pitched a perfect 12th inning with one strikeout for his first major-league save.

Pinch-runner Tony Campana put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning by scoring on a wild pitch. Montero led off by drawing a walk before Campana replaced him at first base. Campana then stole second base and went to third when left fielder Cody Ross grounded out.

With the count 2-0 on third baseman Martin Prado, Dodgers catcher Tim Fedorowicz called for an intentional walk. But the ensuing pitch from right-handed reliever Chris Withrow sailed high over Fedorowicz’s glove, and Campana came home.

“I’ve seen that before but never been a part of it,” Federowicz said. “I think if I would’ve jumped a little higher, I might’ve got it.”

But Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe forced extra innings with his third home run of the season, a 496-foot blast off the left-field foul pole’s screen.

Montero gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning by hitting a solo home run into the right-field stands. Dodgers left fielder Scott Van Slyke tied the score in the bottom of the seventh with a solo drive just over the right-field fence.

Before Montero’s home run, right-hander Zack Greinke retired 15 of 17 batters between the first and sixth innings. Greinke finished with eight strikeouts in six innings while conceding just three hits and two walks.

“All his pitches are nasty,” Montero said. “It’s not like you can sit on one pitch. Every single pitch he has is a plus. You really don’t know what to look for.”

Diamondbacks left-hander Wade Miley also struck out eight in six-plus innings and retired 16 of 20 hitters before allowing Van Slyke’s homer. Miley did not allow a hit until the fourth inning and permitted only two hits but walked five Dodgers.

“He had better command tonight,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Miley. “The two games before, we were getting into favorable counts. But he attacked more, threw a lot more strikes early.”

Diamondbacks right fielder Gerardo Parra went 3-for-5 to end a 1-for-11 slump.

NOTES: Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez and Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt entered Friday night’s game tied for the major-league lead in extra-base hits with Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout, 11. ... Goldschmidt also shared the major-league lead in hits at 24 with Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe and four other players. ... Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said Thursday that “this is not the time to focus on” whether manager Kirk Gibson or general manager Kevin Towers would be fired. The Diamondbacks lost 14 of their first 18 games, the worst start in team history. “Two of the worst things we can do is act on emotion and act too soon, or act too late,” Hall said. ... The Diamondbacks’ starting rotation entered Friday night’s game with the major league’s worst earned-run average (7.63). ... Arizona designated LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith for assignment Friday after activating OF Cody Ross from the 15-day disabled list. Rowland-Smith went 0-0 with a 4.91 earned-run average in six games, all in relief. ... Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez re-entered the starting lineup after missing one game. Ramirez left Wednesday night’s game in San Francisco in the seventh inning after a pitch from RHP Ryan Vogelsong hit Ramirez on the back of the left hand. ... Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig walked three times to tie a career high. ... The Dodgers lead National League infields with a .317 average, 13 stolen bases and 36 extra-base hits. ... Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw threw breaking pitches for the first time during a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly did not say when Kershaw, who won two of the past three National League Cy Young Awards, would start a rehabilitation assignment. ... Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 13 games.