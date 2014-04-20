Dodgers rally for win over Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- Neither dehydration nor congestion could keep right fielder Andre Ethier from achieving a rare career feat.

Ethier hit a three-run home run, and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and center fielder Matt Kemp drove in two runs apiece as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in front of 48,541 at Dodger Stadium.

That home run made Ethier the sixth player to drive in at least 600 runs as a Dodger in Los Angeles. The others are Steve Garvey, Eric Karros, Willie Davis, Ron Cey and Bill Russell.

“It’s a byproduct of being here so long,” Ethier said with a laugh about the accomplishment. “It’s more of an honor than anything to be able to be here so long and do something like that.”

But Ethier came close to missing that chance Saturday night.

“I know he wasn’t feeling good today,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He took a couple of IVs. It was really questionable if he was going to play or not. But he hung in there and he wanted to go.”

What was afflicting Ethier?

“We have something going around on this team, right now,” Ethier said while holding an inhaler and a small bottle of nasal spray.

The Diamondbacks held a 4-0 lead when Ethier hit his home run in the bottom the fourth inning,

“It just changes the feel,” Ethier said about his homer’s effect. “We were playing back on our heels and not playing the way we’re capable of playing.”

Los Angeles then used a five-run rally in the fifth to move ahead, 8-4.

The Dodgers sent nine batters to the plate, amassed five hits and exploited two errors. With the bases loaded and nobody out, third baseman Martin Prado bobbled shortstop Hanley Ramirez’s ground ball while trying to make a throw. Pitcher Dan Haren scored on the play.

“It was a tough play,” Prado said. “I was just making sure of one out and the ball just came out of my glove.”

Gonzalez followed with a two-run single and took second base on Goldschmidt’s errant cutoff throw. Kemp ended the rally with a two-run double.

Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest in the National League this season.

The Diamondbacks drew within two runs on Prado’s two-run double in the eighth, then brought the potential tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth. But relief pitcher Kenley Jansen struck out first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to end the game and earn his sixth save.

Haren (3-0), in his longest outing of the season, allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out five and hitting one in 7 1/3 innings. Until Saturday night, the right-hander had not pitched more than six innings in any of his three previous starts.

Arizona scored four runs in the third on four hits, a sacrifice, a hit batter and an error. The pivotal play during the rally took place with one out and runners at first and third.

Center fielder Gerardo Parra hit a ground ball that second baseman Dee Gordon fielded. Gordon threw to Ramirez for the force play at second base but Ramirez dropped the ball, and left fielder Mark Trumbo scored the game’s first run.

Two batters later, Goldschmidt hit a two-run single. Catcher Miguel Montero followed with a run-scoring single.

Right-hander Mike Bolsinger (0-1), making his first major league start, retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced. In four-plus innings, Bolsinger permitted seven hits, six earned runs and one walk while striking out five.

“Michael started off really good,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “He was really hitting his spots, staying on the corners. In the fifth inning his pitches were just finding more of the middle of the plate.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks LF Mark Trumbo entered Saturday night’s game tied for the major league lead with six home runs and ranked third with 18 RBIs. ... Diamondbacks RHP Mike Bolsinger got his first big-league hit in the third inning, when he lined a single to left field off RHP Dan Haren. ... Arizona C Miguel Montero has hit safely in six of his past eight games. ... Diamondbacks 3B Eric Chavez needs four RBIs to reach 900 for his career. ... Arizona SS Chris Owings is 5-for-13 in his past four games after going 0-for-11 in his previous five. ... Los Angeles began Saturday night’s game leading the major leagues with 20 stolen bases. 2B Dee Gordon has 10 steals, best in the majors. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe shares second place among all major leaguers with eight doubles and is tied for third with 25 hits and 11 extra-base hits. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw will throw in a bullpen session, then will pitch to one or two hitters to simulate game conditions Sunday.