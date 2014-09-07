Late surge pushes Dodgers past Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- A late run by the Los Angeles Dodgers allowed them to trump the Arizona Diamondbacks again.

Second baseman Dee Gordon and shortstop Hanley Ramirez triggered a three-run surge in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks before 50,823 fans at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Gordon delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Ramirez added a two-run double to give the Dodgers (80-62) their fourth straight win and 14th in 18 meetings this season over the Diamondbacks (59-83). Los Angeles also maintained its two-game lead in the National League West over the San Francisco Giants.

“It’s just a matter of winning. For us, it’s about winning every game that we can, especially when our pitchers throw the ball really good,” said Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who homered.

Reliever Brian Wilson (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and closer Kenley Jansen did likewise in the ninth for his 41st save.

Diamondbacks reliever Daniel Hudson (0-1) was tagged with three runs and two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu extended his scoreless innings streak against the Diamondbacks to 18 innings before right fielder Cody Ross’s RBI double in the seventh inning ended it.

Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock added a run-scoring single in the inning that tied the score at 2 and chased Ryu, who struck out nine, walked one and gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“He’s got the extra gear. It’s obvious,” Arizona first baseman Mark Trumbo said about Ryu, who has a 0.96 ERA in three starts against the Diamondbacks. “He’s got an extra two or three miles per hour in the tank when he needs it. He really bears down in those situations. That’s obviously part of his strengths, having a little extra when he needs it.”

Anderson wasn’t bad either after the first inning. He shook off serving up a home run to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and three hits in the first before shutting down the Dodgers. Anderson limited Los Angeles to one hit until he departed after six innings.

“He started out a little sloppy early and made a mistake to Gonzalez,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “But he really regrouped and gave us six strong innings. Threw the ball well for us again. Had a lot of life on his pitches. Our bullpen couldn’t hold them.”

Gonzalez gave the Dodgers an early lead with a towering two-run shot estimated at 421 feet to right off Anderson with one out in the first inning. It was Gonzalez’s 20th home run of the season and marked the eighth time in nine seasons he has hit at least 20 since his first full season in the majors in 2006.

“I was just going to be aggressive to a fastball,” said Gonzalez, who has 29 career home runs against the Diamondbacks, the most of any active player against the club. “I know he likes to throw a lot of change-ups. Tried to jump on any fastball I could get. And the first pitch of the game for me he threw one middle in and I was able to cover it.”

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but failed to score. Ryu fanned left fielder Nolan Reimold on a called third strike, retired catcher Tuffy Gosewich on a line drive to shallow left that Carl Crawford snagged and prevented Trumbo from scoring from third and struck out Anderson to get out of the jam.

“That looked like that could have been a key spot in the game,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “(Ryu) gets a big strikeout, Carl makes a nice play in left and then (Ryu) gets another strikeout. That kind of changed the momentum of the game.”

Dodgers right fielder Matt Kemp, who went 1-for-4, extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with a single in the first inning.

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett, who is done for the season and considering retirement, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list with a left hip impingement. ... OF Roger Bernadina, a seven-year major league journeyman, had his contract selected Saturday by the Dodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bernadina scored the go-ahead run for the Dodgers on 2B Dee Gordon’s single in the eighth inning. ... Los Angeles INF Carlos Triunfel, who was designated for assignment on Sept. 1, cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock wasn’t in the starting lineup because of a groin problem. ... Arizona RHP Trevor Cahill (3-10, 5.06 ERA) will face Los Angeles RHP Zack Greinke (13-8, 2.72 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.