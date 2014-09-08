Snakes bitten by Gonzalez, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Snake bitten again by Adrian Gonzalez and the Los Angeles Dodgers again.

Gonzalez homered twice and drove in a career-tying six RBIs, rallying the Dodgers to a 7-2 romp and completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday before 43,460 fans at Dodger Stadium.

Gonzalez hit a pair of three-run homers as the Dodgers (81-62) hammered the Diamondbacks (59-84) for the fifth straight time and the 15th game in 19 contests this season. The last time Gonzalez, who smacked a homer for the second game in a row, had six RBIs was May 19, 2010, when he played for the Padres against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

“He’s got 100 RBIs,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s a very dangerous hitter.”

Gonzalez, who leads the Dodgers with 100 RBIs and 22 home runs, has been particularly hard on Diamondbacks pitching. His 31 career home runs against Arizona are the most by any active player. For the season, Gonzalez torched the Diamondbacks by batting .413 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 19 games.

“You get in situations when you can’t get around him. That’s where it really hurts you. We got in many of those situations this year,” Gibson said.

Right fielder Matt Kemp, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games, also homered for the Dodgers, going deep after Gonzalez hit his second home run of the game.

“I‘m not running as good as I want to, but my swing is coming back,” said Kemp, who has 19 home runs, second to Gonzalez, and batting .346 with four homers and 12 RBIs during his hitting streak.

Both benches were warned by home plate umpire Scott Barry after Diamondbacks reliever Oliver Perez, who gave up the consecutive home runs to Gonzalez and Kemp, hit the next batter, left fielder Andre Ethier, with a pitch. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly objected and was ejected by Barry. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw also was tossed by second base umpire Laz Diaz.

“I didn’t think we should have been warned at all,” Mattingly said. “He hit him with a curveball.”

Zack Greinke (14-8) struggled at times, but improved to 5-0 in seven career starts against Arizona as a Dodger. Greinke allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

“Zack was pretty good today,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, I think we’ve seen Zack sharper, but his stuff was good. A little uncharacteristically wild, but he continued making pitches.”

Arizona starter Trevor Cahill no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth inning, and that’s when he ran into trouble. Second baseman Dee Gordon doubled to left with one out in the inning and shortstop Hanley Ramirez reached on a walk. Gonzalez unloaded on a 3-1 pitch for a three-run homer to center estimated at 442 feet for a 3-2 Dodgers lead.

“He’s a pretty clutch hitter and knows how to drive in runs and you really need those kind of guys on your team,” Kemp said of Gonzalez.

Cahill (3-11) was charged with three runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“He had gotten Gonzalez out the first two times up in his previous at-bat, but he got behind in the count (the third time),” manager Kirk Gibson said. “(Gonzalez has) had success with balls over the plate.”

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases in the second inning with consecutive base hits by catcher Miguel Montero, right fielder Cody Ross and third baseman Jake Lamb. Kemp prevented a run by catching left fielder Alfred Marte’s fly ball and throwing out Miguel at the plate.

However, shortstop Didi Gregorius’ infield single in the inning scored Ross for a 1-0 Arizona lead.

Ross’ RBI single, scoring center fielder Ender Inciarte, made it 2-0 with two outs in the third, but the Dodgers answered by scoring seven runs in a row.

NOTES: Diamondbacks OF A.J. Pollock was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row. Pollock has been slowed with an injured groin. ... Los Angeles plays 15 of its final 19 games against divisional opponents. The Dodgers are 40-21 against NL West clubs. ... Arizona had not committed an error in the previous 10 games before being charged with two Sunday. ... The Dodgers host the San Diego Padres in a three-game set beginning Monday. The Diamondbacks have Monday off before opening a three-game series Tuesday at the San Francisco Giants.