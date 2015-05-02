Pederson, Dodgers blast visiting Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- When center fielder Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers approached home plate with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning Friday night, he was laughing at a practical joke his teammates played on him.

One swing later, the Arizona Diamondbacks felt anything but the inclination to laugh.

Pederson hit the first grand slam of his major league career to support right-hander Carlos Frias, who threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-0 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of 50,164 at Dodger Stadium.

The grand slam culminated a five-run rally in the second against Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa. Third baseman Justin Turner began the inning with his second home run of the season. Los Angeles then loaded the bases when right fielder Andre Ethier lined a single before catcher Yasmani Grandal and left fielder Alex Guerrero drew walks.

As Pederson walked to the plate, he discovered that somebody changed his walk-up music from hip-hop to the pop band Hanson.

“We’ve got some jokers on the team,” Pederson said. “I was laughing walking up to the plate. I was telling the umpire and the catcher that they were messing with me.”

Pederson then pounded De La Rosa’s first pitch, an 84 mph change-up, halfway up the right-field bleachers. The grand slam was Pederson’s first of his major league career and the Dodgers’ first since outfielder Yasiel Puig hit one on June 6, 2013 against the Atlanta Braves.

“That put us out of the game,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Pederson’s fifth home run of the season.

After Pederson’s grand slam, De La Rosa retired the next 11 batters he faced before being relieved. In five innings, De La Rosa (2-2) permitted five runs, three hits and three walks while striking out six.

“He’s had a hard time with those kind of innings in the past,” Hale said. “There was a 15-minute period where it did get away from him. We talked to him and tried to help him but that’s part of the learning process.”

Frias (2-0), making his first start of the season and the third of his major-league career, conceded just two hits in his first five innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, induced eight groundouts and struck out three.

“When you pitch like that, you know you belong,” said Frias, who made his major-league debut last year and began this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City before being recalled Sunday. “The competition is amazing at this level so you’ve got to be ready every time.”

Arizona had its best chance to score in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs. Pinch-hitter Danny Dorn led off with a single for his first major-league hit. Center fielder A.J. Pollock followed with another single and right fielder Mark Trumbo reached base when Los Angeles shortstop Jimmy Rollins misplayed his ground ball for an error.

But right-handed reliever Pedro Baez struck out Arizona left fielder David Peralta on a 97 mph fastball to quell the threat. Baez, right-hander Sergio Santos and left-hander J.P. Howell combined to permit only two base runners on a hit and an error in the final 3 2/3 innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers extended their lead to 6-0 on Ethier’s fourth home run of the year, a solo drive halfway up the bleachers near the right-field line.

Scott Van Slyke’s pinch-single with the bases loaded in the eighth brought home two more runs.

Ethier went 2-for-3 with the home run and scored two runs. Turner went 1-for-4 and Pederson finished 1-for-3. Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.

NOTES: Arizona RF Mark Trumbo was batting .393 (11-for-28) in his previous eight games and had hits in 15 of his past 19 before Friday. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt owns the National League’s best slugging percentage (.549) and OPS (.950) since 2013. Goldschmidt also has the most extra-base hits of any NL player (143) over that stretch. ... Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed has a streak of 14 consecutive games without an error. ... Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen was to pitch one inning Friday night in a rehabilitation assignment for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Jansen has been on the disabled list while recovering from foot surgery. ... Los Angeles engaged in two transactions during Thursday’s off day. The club promoted SS Corey Seager from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Seager, ranked fifth among all major-league prospects by Baseball America, was hitting .375 (30-for-80) for the Drillers, with five home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBIs in 20 games. ... The Dodgers also claimed LHP Eury De La Rosa from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday and sent him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers transferred RHP Brandon McCarthy to the 60-day disabled list.