Grandal homers in 13th to give Dodgers shutout win over Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- Less than 24 hours after boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao competed for 12 rounds, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks fought for 13 innings to get one precious, potentially winning run.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal settled matters by hitting a home run in the bottom of the 13th to give the Dodgers a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday in front of 48,136 at Dodger Stadium.

As Grandal walked to the plate to face right-hander Evan Marshall (0-2), he thought about the homer that center fielder Joc Pederson hit against Marshall the previous evening.

”To tell you the truth, the first thing that went through my head was Joc’s home run,“ Grandal said. ”With the way he missed, Marshall didn’t really locate on Joc’s home run on the outer half of the plate. He just stayed down in the zone.

“Basically, I was looking for a fastball. This late in the game, you go with your strengths. I know he’s going with his strength, and his strength was the fastball.”

On a 1-1 count, Grandal propelled Marshall’s 95 mph fastball into the left-field stands to give left-hander J.P. Howell (1-1) the win. The Dodgers earned their fourth consecutive victory and seventh in nine games.

“That was up and away, and not a strike,” Marshall said. “I’ve had success with him with heaters down and away. I elevated it but it was still moving a whole lot.”

Grandal also played a pivotal role in preventing the Diamondbacks from scoring in the top of the 13th.

Arizona put the potential winning run at third base when catcher Jordan Pacheco and second baseman Aaron Hill hit back-to-back singles with two out to establish runners at first and third bases.

Then with shortstop Cliff Pennington at-bat, Pacheco broke for home plate when Howell threw a low breaking ball that bounced in the dirt and off Grandal’s right hand.

“I immediately thought about breaking,” Pacheco said. “I was going to be aggressive, especially with anything in the dirt.”

Grandal slid to retrieve the ball and underhanded it to Howell, who executed a swipe tag while falling on home plate to get Pacheco out.

“His back is to me,” Pacheco said while recalling the play. “I was going to slide his way and get to the front of the plate, which is hard to do. I did but he was there.”

Grandal believed he had no choice but to underhand the ball.

“That’s something you practice,” Grandal said. “If I throw overhand, that ball is never going to get there.”

Howell expressed surprise that Grandal threw underhanded.

“I didn’t even know it until now,” Howell said in the locker room afterward. “That was money, man. You don’t even know how hard it has to be to get out and block it, get up, go get it and throw it to me on the run. That was crazy.”

Marshall took his second loss in as many games after one inning of work.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” said Pacheco, whose team has now lost seven of nine games

Both teams began their respective halves of the 10th inning by getting leadoff doubles but failed to bring those runners home.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt lined a double to start the Diamondbacks’ half of the 10th against right-hander Sergio Santos, who then struck out right fielder Mark Trumbo and third baseman Yasmany Tomas. After second baseman Chris Owings received an intentional walk, left-handed reliever Paco Rodriguez stifled the threat by getting Pacheco to ground out.

Right fielder Andre Either followed suit for the Dodgers in the 10th by hitting a double down the right-field line. One out later, Grandal walked. But right-hander Enrique Burgos struck out left fielder Scott Van Slyke and made Pederson ground out to end the inning.

Arizona right-hander Chase Anderson did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, retiring 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and struck out seven in six shutout innings. Anderson conceded only one walk and two hits. He hit one batter and threw a wild pitch.

The Dodgers, who placed just one runner in scoring position in the first eight innings, had a chance to establish a second in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, second baseman Howie Kendrick lined a double into right field. When he saw Trumbo bobble the ball momentarily, Kendrick tried to advance to third base. But Owings relayed Trumbo’s throw to Tomas, who tagged Kendrick out.

Left-hander Brett Anderson made the start for Los Angeles and pitched six shutout innings. Anderson induced 10 groundouts, including two double plays, and issued no walks while striking out four and allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks only put one runner in scoring position during the first nine innings. Shortstop Nick Ahmed began the top of the sixth with a leadoff single, then reached second base when left fielder Ender Inciarte grounded out. But Anderson struck out center fielder A.J. Pollock to finish the inning.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Archie Bradley threw a long-toss session Saturday at the Diamondbacks’ spring-training complex, and is scheduled to throw on the side Monday. Bradley has been on the 15-day disabled list since sustaining fractured sinuses after being in the face by a line drive Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt began the day two home runs behind the National League’s co-leaders, Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez and Cincinnati Reds 3B Todd Frazier. ... Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe returned to the lineup after getting the past two games off. ... Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson became the first Dodgers rookie since Bill Sudakis in 1969 to his four home runs in four consecutive games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Pederson homered in Saturday night’s 6-4 win. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw will seek his 100th career victory Monday night in Milwaukee.