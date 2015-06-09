Rollins, Ethier belt three-run homers to power Dodgers past Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- In his first clash with the club that dealt him for cash, Mike Bolsinger paid handsome dividends for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins and right fielder Andre Ethier both hit three-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 before a crowd of 42,167 at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Bolsinger (4-1), who the Dodgers obtained from the Diamondbacks during the offseason, struck out eight, walked two and allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings as the Dodgers (33-25) defeated Arizona for the 11th time in the past 13 meetings, including the last five, at Dodger Stadium.

“I remember from last year from playing with them that all their guys swung on the first pitch,” said Bolsinger, who tied a career high in strikeouts. “So, it was good to have that control going on pitches.”

Bolsinger, who took a line drive off his left leg by right fielder Yasmany Tomas in the second inning but continued, said he didn’t have any extra drive facing his former mates.

“I didn’t really think about it,” said Bolsinger, who was the best man at Arizona right-hand pitcher Chase Anderson’s wedding two years ago. “Before the game, I went over to say hi to a bunch of the guys. It’s all fun.”

Not so much for the Diamondbacks (27-30), who managed a two-run double by center fielder A.J. Pollock in the sixth and a run-scoring single by third baseman Jake Lamb in the ninth. They managed only five hits to 10 for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers tagged Arizona’s Rubby De La Rosa for nine runs and all 10 knocks in five innings. De La Rosa (2-3), a former Dodger, struck out four, all looking, and walked one. The loss was his second this season at the hands of the Dodgers, who also beat him May 1.

”They did a nice job of fighting off some pitches and then just flipped those balls out to the outfield,“ Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. ”He just didn’t get his (pitches) quite low enough. He did a nice job, and then he gave up some big (home runs). It hurt.

“We’ve talked over and over about our starters, and trying get them deeper in games. We haven’t been able to get them that deep, but they have given us a chance to win. I thought tonight Rubby didn’t give us a shot.”

Los Angeles second baseman Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Kendrick has reached base in all seven games against Arizona this season. Ethier, who went 2-for-4, drove in four runs. Rollins, who had only two hits in his last 17 at-bats, went 1-for-4.

Kendrick’s RBI single in the first inning scored third baseman Justin Turner for a 1-0 Dodgers lead.

The Dodgers led off the fourth with three singles and a walk. Left fielder Alex Guerrero drove in Kendrick, and Ethier plated catcher Yasmani Grandal with run-scoring hits for a 3-0 advantage.

Rollins drilled a 2-1 De La Rosa offering into the center-field bleachers for a 6-0 cushion in the fourth. That alone equaled the scoring output the Dodgers produced in their just completed four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We go out there with ambition to win, ambition to be successful on both sides of the ball,” said Rollins, who is hitting .208 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. “Fortunately, I’ve been around long enough that I don’t panic. It isn’t always about how many hits you get, but the number of hits you get when it counts. Tonight, it was one of those situations I got one hit, but it was a big one.”

Ethier’s shot -- his eighth home run of the season -- gave Los Angeles a 9-0 lead in the fifth.

Turner left the game in the fourth inning with a left knee contusion after fouling a ball off his knee. He is listed as day-to-day.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks selected Vanderbilt SS Dansby Swanson with the top pick of the draft Monday. The Dodgers picked Swanson’s Commodores teammate, RHP Walker Buehler, with the 24th selection. ... Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick started for the first time since Wednesday. He missed three games with a sore right knee before appearing Sunday as part of a double switch. ... Los Angeles’ Andre Ethier started in right field instead of Yasiel Puig. Manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t want to push Puig, who returned from the 15-day disabled list Saturday after missing 39 games with a strained hamstring. ... Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (0-1, 0.82 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias (4-3, 4.25 ERA) on Tuesday.