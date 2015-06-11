Kendrick’s single lifts Dodgers over D-backs

LOS ANGELES -- For the second game in a row, second baseman Howie Kendrick lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to victory.

Kendrick delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning, and the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-6 win Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Kendrick sliced a base hit down the right field line off reliever Daniel Hudson (1-2), scoring right fielder Yasiel Puig for the game-winner.

“That pitch ran up and in, but I was just trying to look for something out over the plate,” said Kendrick, who went 6-for-13 during the three games, including a 2-for-4 outing Tuesday night when he drove in all three Los Angeles runs in a 3-1 decision. “The first pitch wasn’t a bad one either, but it was an off-speed pitch. Initially, I was just looking for a fastball. Got one and just took a swing at it.”

Puig, who walked in the ninth, went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, tying a career best with four hits as the Dodgers (35-25) beat the Diamondbacks (27-32) for the ninth consecutive time at Dodger Stadium. Puig finished a triple shy of the cycle.

“You know he’s been really hot coming back, and he’s been keeping things going for us,” Kendrick said. “He’s been the man on base that guys have been driving in. He’s definitely welcomed back to the lineup, and he’s definitely been a spark for us.”

Puig said he is just simply doing his job.

“The cycle doesn’t matter to me. What I was just trying to do is get on base,” said Puig, who has hit safely in all four games since coming off the 15-day disabled list Saturday after recovering from a strained hamstring.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal also homered for Los Angeles.

The winning rally came after the Diamondbacks tied the game in the top of the ninth.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock crushed a 1-0 fastball from closer Kenley Jansen, who was successful in his previous seven consecutive save opportunities this season, into the left field bleachers to tie the score at 6 to lead off the inning. Jansen (1-0) allowed a run and a hit in his lone inning.

“We had a few opportunities to put more runs on the board early, and they made plays to take them away,” said Pollock, who homered for the eighth time and finished 3-for-5.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who went 4-for-5, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas also hit home runs for Arizona, which lost its fourth in a row.

Left fielder Enrique Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave Los Angeles a 6-4 advantage, but Arizona rallied.

A sacrifice fly in the seventh by second baseman Chris Owings cut the margin to 6-5 before Pollock homered to tie the score.

Tomas’ RBI single to center in the first gave a 1-0 Arizona lead.

Los Angeles scored four runs in the second. Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill was forced to field a sacrifice by Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson. With Hill racing down the third base line, Andre Ethier ran past him and scored on the play to knot the score at 1-1.

After a walk to center fielder Joc Pederson, Puig drilled Jeremy Hellickson’s first pitch into the seats in center for a three-run blast and a 4-1 Dodgers lead. It was Puig’s third home run this season.

Pederson robbed Tomas of a three-run homer in the third, snagging his drive at the wall in center.

Grandal made it 5-1 with a solo shot to right in the fourth. For Grandal, it was his sixth long ball of the season.

Goldschmidt hammered his 17th home run of the season, a two-run bomb to right off Anderson in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Tomas followed with a solo home run -- his second this season -- for back-to-back shots, pulling the Diamondbacks within a run.

Anderson allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Hellickson surrendered five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner did not play for the second consecutive game as he recovers from a left knee contusion. Turner sustained the injury by fouling a ball off the knee Monday. Alberto Callaspo got the nod at third again and went 2-for-4. ... Both clubs are off Thursday before beginning three-game series Friday. RHP Chase Anderson (1-1, 3.12 ERA) and the Diamondbacks will visit the San Francisco Giants, who have yet to name a starter. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 3.36 ERA) and the Dodgers will face RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 4.72 ERA) and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. ... A crowd of 47,174 attended the game.