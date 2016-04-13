Diamondbacks rally past Dodgers’ bullpen

LOS ANGELES -- While Vin Scully owned the day, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen spoiled they party, giving up four runs to allow the Arizona Diamondbacks to rally for a 4-2 win Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Nick Ahmed hit a solo home run off Pedro Baez to tie the score at 1 in the seventh inning, and Paul Goldschmidt put the Diamondbacks ahead for good in the eighth with a home run to left-center field off Chris Hatcher (1-1).

Hatcher was trying to go up on Goldschmidt but instead fell behind 3-0, and Goldschmidt took the next pitch over the fence.

“He’s gotten comfortable hitting 3-0, and he got a pitch to handle and we trusted him,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “When you trust a guy, that’s when you get the 3-0 hits.”

With one out in the top of the ninth, Socrates Brito tripled to score Ahmed and then came home on a groundout.

The Arizona bullpen combined for three scoreless innings.

Tyler Clippard (2-0) threw a scoreless seventh inning for the win. The Dodgers had two on with no outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Daniel Hudson retired the next three in order. posted the win. Brad Ziegler earned his first save of the season despite giving up a ninth-inning run.

The Los Angeles bullpen has given up 16 runs in 21 2/3 innings this season, amassing a 6.65 ERA. Even though it is early, the frustration is starting to build.

“It’s a long season, and there are going to be ups and downs and guys are gonna struggle,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Right now, these guys aren’t throwing the ball as well as they’d like to or we’d like them to. But they’d be the first to say that.”

Hatcher was quick to take responsibility for his poor performance.

“Our job is simple, it’s to come out and put up a zero,” Hatcher said. “We haven’t done that recently. I know I haven’t done that. I just need to make better pitches. The ball isn’t going where I want, and I need to figure out why.”

The Dodgers squandered a stellar outing by right-hander Kenta Maeda, who pitched six scoreless innings but did not get a decision. In his second major league start, he pitched himself out of trouble in the second and fourth and got help from the defense in the sixth.

In the second, Maeda allowed a leadoff single to Welington Castillo before Jake Lamb doubled to right to put runners in scoring position with no outs. However, Maeda struck out Yasmany Tomas before Patrick Corbin and Ahmed grounded out to end the inning.

“The only good thing we did off of him was we kind of pitched-counted him a little bit,” Hale said. “His pitch count got deep, they had to go to the bullpen -- which is a good bullpen -- but ... we had some history against those guys and now we have a little history against Maeda, and we’ll have to figure him out also.”

Maeda has yet to give up a run in two major league starts, both lasting six innings.

Howie Kendrick scored the Dodgers’ first run in the second on A.J. Ellis’ squeeze bunt.

In the bottom of the ninth, Corey Seager scored on a groundout by pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal. However, Ziegler struck out Enrique Hernandez to end the game.

Corbin (0-1) pitched six innings, giving up one run and six hits, striking out one and walking one. Hale didn’t want to remove him, but with the Diamondbacks still scoreless against Maeda, Hale wanted to get another hitter in the lineup.

“It was extremely hard, and I know he was disappointed,” Hale said. “He had a low pitch count, and that’s something we preach to our pitchers is to keep your pitch count low and you can pitch nine innings. But we had, at that point, eight outs left, and we hadn’t really done much offensively.”

The game followed a tribute ceremony in which Scully was honored. The 88-year-old Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster is working his final season in the booth after 67 years.

Several Dodgers legends were in attendance, including Sandy Koufax, Don Newcombe and Maury Wills. Broadcaster Al Michaels served as the master of ceremonies.

NOTES: The Dodgers reinstated C Yasmani Grandal (right forearm tightness) and INF Howie Kendrick (strained left calf) from the 15-day disabled list. INF/OF Scott Van Slyke was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to April 10, due to lower back irritation. ... RHP Kenta Maeda turned 28 on Monday and made his Dodger Stadium debut on Tuesday. ... Los Angeles SS Corey Seager batted seventh against LHP Patrick Corbin. Manager Dave Roberts said Seager would be moved up in the lineup against LHP Robbie Ray on Thursday. ... Former Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke won’t face his old team on this trip. Greinke’s next turn in the rotation will be Friday at San Diego. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his 22nd career home run against the Diamondbacks. ... Since July 4, 2015, Corbin has issued only 17 walks in his past 16 starts. ... Jean Segura and Nick Ahmed were both hit in the hand by pitches. Manager Chip Hale said X-rays were a possibility for Ahmed, but he didn’t think the injury was serious.