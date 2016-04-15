Dodgers pick on D-backs bullpen, rally for win

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally got to Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray, but only after he left the field.

Justin Turner’s RBI pinch single off reliever Randall Delgado drove in an inherited runner to break Ray’s 20-inning scoreless streak against the Dodgers, and Enrique Hernandez followed with a go-ahead, two-run double to give Los Angeles a 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers, who trailed 2-0, scored all their runs in the seventh inning after Trayce Thompson hit a leadoff single and Austin Barnes walked with one out. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale then changed pitchers.

Delgado (0-1) gave up hits to the only two batters he faced before Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez added RBI singles off left-hander Andrew Chafin to cap the scoring.

The Dodgers put five consecutive men on base in the seventh after getting only one runner as far as third in the previous six.

“As a manager, you make some decisions during a game, and sometimes they don’t work out,” Hale said.

“You have to take responsibility. Randall has done so well with runners on base the last two years, I felt like he was the right matchup. I’ll take it. Those guys deserve better.”

Dodgers rookie right-hander Ross Stripling made his second consecutive strong, giving up two runs on five hits and six innings. He struck out five and walked one but was not involved in the decision. He threw 96 pitches.

Stripling threw 7 1/3 hitless innings in his first major league start April 8 at San Francisco before being removed after reaching his team-imposed, 100-pitch limit. He was charged with a run that game when a reliever left an inherited runner scored.

Left-hander J.P. Howell (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the victory Thursday. Yimi Garcia and Kenley Jansen followed with a scoreless inning apiece, and Jansen earned his fourth save of the season.

Hernandez and Puig had two hits apiece for Los Angeles (6-4).

Socrates Brito had two hits and scored for Arizona (3-7), and Nick Ahmed and David Peralta each had a hit and an RBI.

Ray gave up two runs on four hits, walked five and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. He extended his scoreless-innings streak against the Dodgers to 20 dating to July 1, 2015, before being charged with the two runs after leaving in the seventh inning.

Ray has two of Arizona’s three quality starts this season.

Tyler Clippard, who is Arizona’s designated seventh-inning reliever, pitched the first two games of the series.

“I should have gone to Clippard in the seventh there,” Hale said. “A chance to win a game against a division opponent in their ballpark, you have to take your shot.”

Stripling lost his no-hitter early, as Arizona leadoff hitter Jean Segura singled to center on the fifth pitch of the game.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when catcher Chris Herrmann doubled with one out and scored on Ahmed’s two-out single. It was Herrmann’s first hit of the season.

Brito singled to open the Arizona sixth inning, stole second and came around to score on groundouts by Paul Goldschmidt and Peralta. That pushed Arizona’s lead to 2-0.

Ray gave up a single and walked three in the first two innings but was helped by two infield double plays.

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw will face Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in a rematch Friday after the two faced each other in San Francisco on Sunday. Neither received a decision in the Dodgers’ 3-2, 10-inning victory. Kershaw is 16-7 with a 1.57 ERA against the Giants in 32 career appearances (31 starts). ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke enters his third start of the season Friday looking for his first victory after giving up 11 earned runs in 10 innings in losses to Colorado and the Chicago Cubs. He had not given up that runs many in consecutive starts since the middle of the 2011 season, when he was with Milwaukee. Greinke lost his first two starts for the first time in his career. ... Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, when RHP Chris Hatcher was placed on the paternity list. Hatcher tweeted news of the birth of his son Jensen Thomas Hatcher on Thursday afternoon. ... Although the Dodgers lopped about $50 million off their payroll this season, it remains the highest in baseball at $253.6 million, as evaluated by Forbes. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who was hit by two pitches in the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory Wednesday, did not start Thursday as INF/OF Howie Kendrick opened at third base.